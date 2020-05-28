FFD issues report for the month of April

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for April 2020.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 99 calls during the month, compared to 327 calls over the same period last year. There were no fire safety inspections, 34 alternative response vehicles, 10 incidences of simultaneous calls and 5 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to five structure fires last month, for a total of 20 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 20 calls year to date.

The department responded to nine vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 42 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 67 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 43 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 437 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 880 calls year to date.

The department responded to 34 other types of calls last month, for a total of 188 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 180 calls year to date.

The department responded to 8 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 57 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 66 calls year to date.

The only dated item reported was electronic payroll training for the fire department staff held March 23 in the department's meeting room.

