FFD issues report for the month of August

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for August 2020.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 109 calls during the month, compared to 328 calls over the same period last year. There were two fire safety inspection, 19 alternative response vehicles, 13 incidences of simultaneous calls and six incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to three structure fires last month, for a total of 38 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 41 calls year to date.

The department responded to 12 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 93 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 112 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 32 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 610 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 1,781 calls year to date.

The department responded to 44 other types of calls last month, for a total of 377 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 480 calls year to date.

The department responded to 18 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 115 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 122 calls year to date.