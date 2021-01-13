FFD issues report for the month of December

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for December 2020.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 143 calls during the month, compared to 256 calls over the same period last year. There was one fire safety inspection, 30 alternative response vehicles, 18 incidences of simultaneous calls and nine incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to nine structure fires last month, for a total of 60 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 72 calls year to date.

The department responded to 16 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 141 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 165 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 60 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 813 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 2,430 calls year to date.

The department responded to 44 other types of calls last month, for a total of 582 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 720 calls year to date.

The department responded to 14 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 185 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 166 calls year to date.