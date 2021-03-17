FFD issues report for the month of February

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for February 2020.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 135 calls during the month, compared to 240 calls over the same period last year. There was one fire safety inspection, 32 alternative response vehicles, 30 incidences of simultaneous calls and 15 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
The department responded to 10 structure fires last month, for a total of 16 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to seven calls year to date.
The department responded to 10 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 21 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 23 calls year to date.
The department responded to a total of 45 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 93 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 315 calls year to date.
The department responded to 55 other types of calls last month, for a total of 93 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 90 calls year to date.
The department responded to 15 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 26 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 29 calls year to date.
Dated items listed for the reported month are:
2-1 SCBA mask fit testing was held in the fire department meeting room.
2-2 The Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
2-9 The Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
2-9 The Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
2-11 The Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
2-16 The Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
2-19 The Youth Ministries held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
2-23 The Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
2-23 The Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
2-24 The Farmington Fire Department participated in the set up for the St. Francois County vaccine distribution event at the Centene Center.
2-25 The Farmington Fire Department participated in the debrief meeting for the St. Francois County COVID vaccine distribution event at the Centene Center.
2-25 The Farmington Fire Department participated in the St. Francois County COVID vaccine distribution event at the Centene Center.