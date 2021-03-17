FFD issues report for the month of February

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for February 2020.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 135 calls during the month, compared to 240 calls over the same period last year. There was one fire safety inspection, 32 alternative response vehicles, 30 incidences of simultaneous calls and 15 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to 10 structure fires last month, for a total of 16 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to seven calls year to date.

The department responded to 10 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 21 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 23 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 45 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 93 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 315 calls year to date.

The department responded to 55 other types of calls last month, for a total of 93 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 90 calls year to date.

The department responded to 15 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 26 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 29 calls year to date.