FFD issues report for the month of January

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for January 2020.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 114 calls during the month, compared to 224 calls over the same period last year. There was one fire safety inspection, 37 alternative response vehicles, 11 incidences of simultaneous calls and six incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to six structure fires last month, for a total of six year to date. Last year, the department had responded to four calls year to date.

The department responded to 11 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 11 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 12 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 48 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 48 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 153 calls year to date.

The department responded to 38 other types of calls last month, for a total of 38 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 43 calls year to date.

The department responded to 11 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 11 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 12 calls year to date.