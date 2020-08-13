FFD issues report for the month of July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for July 2020.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 147 calls during the month, compared to 366 calls over the same period last year. There were three fire safety inspection, 37 alternative response vehicles, 23 incidences of simultaneous calls and 11 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to six structure fires last month, for a total of 35 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 38 calls year to date.

The department responded to 20 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 81 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 99 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 49 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 578 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 1,565 calls year to date.

The department responded to 58 other types of calls last month, for a total of 333 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 391 calls year to date.

The department responded to 14 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 97 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 115 calls year to date.