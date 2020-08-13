FFD issues report for the month of July

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for July 2020.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 147 calls during the month, compared to 366 calls over the same period last year. There were three fire safety inspection, 37 alternative response vehicles, 23 incidences of simultaneous calls and 11 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
The department responded to six structure fires last month, for a total of 35 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 38 calls year to date.
The department responded to 20 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 81 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 99 calls year to date.
The department responded to a total of 49 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 578 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 1,565 calls year to date.
The department responded to 58 other types of calls last month, for a total of 333 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 391 calls year to date.
The department responded to 14 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 97 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 115 calls year to date.
Dated items listed for the reported month are:
7-1 The National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department's meeting room.
7-1 Staf assisted Bismarck School District with a special assignment.
7-2 The city of Farmington Public Works held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-2 Staff attended a PR event hosted by First State Community Bank.
7-4 Staff assisted with a PR event at Engler Park.
7-9 Promotional interviews were held in the fire department meeting room.
7-10 The Deaf Association held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-13 The Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-14 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-14 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-14 Mineral Area Gem and Mineral Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-16 Staff participated in a PR event at the station.
7-17 Emergency Mental Health Training was held in the fire department meeting room.
7-21 The Designing Women quilt group held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-21 The Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-22 Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-23 Staff conducted a fire prevention and education program at the station.
7-27 NEXUS held a Community Vocational Rehab meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-28 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!