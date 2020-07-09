FFD issues report for the month of June

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for June 2020.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 136 calls during the month, compared to 329 calls over the same period last year. There were eight fire safety inspection, 32 alternative response vehicles, 15 incidences of simultaneous calls and seven incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to eight structure fires last month, for a total of 29 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 29 calls year to date.

The department responded to 12 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 61 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 86 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 49 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 529 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 1,313 calls year to date.

The department responded to 51 other types of calls last month, for a total of 275 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 315 calls year to date.

The department responded to 16 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 83 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 99 calls year to date.