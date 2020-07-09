FFD issues report for the month of June

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for June 2020.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 136 calls during the month, compared to 329 calls over the same period last year. There were eight fire safety inspection, 32 alternative response vehicles, 15 incidences of simultaneous calls and seven incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
The department responded to eight structure fires last month, for a total of 29 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 29 calls year to date.
The department responded to 12 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 61 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 86 calls year to date.
The department responded to a total of 49 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 529 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 1,313 calls year to date.
The department responded to 51 other types of calls last month, for a total of 275 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 315 calls year to date.
The department responded to 16 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 83 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 99 calls year to date.
Dated items listed for the reported month are:
6-1 SEMS II training was held in the fire department meeting room.
6-8 The Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-10 The National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-12 The Deaf Association held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-16 The Designing Women quilt group held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-16 The Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-17 Staff conducted a fire prevention and education program at First Steps Daycare.
6-18 City of Farmington Public Works held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-23 Promotional testing was conducted in the fire department training room.
6-26 Interviews were conducted in the fire department training room.
6-29 NEXUS held a Community Vocational Rehab meeting in the fire department meeting room.
