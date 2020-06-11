FFD issues report for the month of May

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for May 2020.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 97 calls during the month, compared to 300 calls over the same period last year. There was one fire safety inspection, 23 alternative response vehicles, eight incidences of simultaneous calls and four incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
The department responded to one structure fire last month, for a total of 21 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 23 calls year to date.
The department responded to seven vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 49 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 72 calls year to date.
The department responded to a total of 43 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 480 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 1,093 calls year to date.
The department responded to 36 other types of calls last month, for a total of 224 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 247 calls year to date.
The department responded to 10 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 67 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 78 calls year to date.
The only dated item reported was electronic payroll training for the fire department staff held March 23 in the department's meeting room.
Dated items listed for the reported month are:
5-8 – Farmington Fire Department participated in a PR event at 305 Walter Street.
5-11 – The Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
5-14 – Farmington Fire Department participated in a PR event at 1535 Coyote St.
5-15 – The city of Farmington Finance Department held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
5-19 – The city of Farmington Finance Department held a meeting in the fire department meeting room
5-20 – The city of Farmington Finance Department held a meeting in the fire department meeting room
5-21 – The city of Farmington Finance Department held a meeting in the fire department meeting room
5-29 – The Farmington Fire Department hosted Chlorine Emergencies Response Training by L.E.T.S. in the fire department meeting room.
