FFD issues report for the month of November

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for November 2020.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 141 calls during the month, compared to 266 calls over the same period last year. There were three fire safety inspection, 31 alternative response vehicles, 18 incidences of simultaneous calls and nine incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to seven structure fires last month, for a total of 51 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 62 calls year to date.

The department responded to eight vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 125 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 154 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 51 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 753 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 2,263 calls year to date.

The department responded to 50 other types of calls last month, for a total of 538 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 665 calls year to date.