FFD issues report for the month of September

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for September 2020.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 109 calls during the month, compared to 271 calls over the same period last year. There were three fire safety inspection, 34 alternative response vehicles, 12 incidences of simultaneous calls and six incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
The department responded to three structure fires last month, for a total of 41 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 46 calls year to date.
The department responded to seven vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 100 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 127 calls year to date.
The department responded to a total of 45 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 655 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 1,957 calls year to date.
The department responded to 42 other types of calls last month, for a total of 419 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 549 calls year to date.
The department responded to 12 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 127 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 128 calls year to date.
Dated items listed for the reported month are:
9-8 Threads of Friendship Quilters held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.
9-8 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
9-9 The City of Farmington Public Works held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.
9-11 Staff attended a PR event at Veterans Park.
9-11 Staff attended a PR event at Farmington High School.
9-14 The Public Safety Committee met in the fire department meeting room.
9-15 Designing Women held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.
9-15 Staff attended a PR event at Truman School.
9-21 Staff participated in a PR event at 1528 Black Rock.
9-21 Missouri National Guard conducted a Covid-19 Testing Program at the Farmington Fire Station.
9-22 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
9-22 The City of Farmington Pubic Works held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.
