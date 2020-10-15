FFD issues report for the month of September

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for September 2020.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 109 calls during the month, compared to 271 calls over the same period last year. There were three fire safety inspection, 34 alternative response vehicles, 12 incidences of simultaneous calls and six incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to three structure fires last month, for a total of 41 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 46 calls year to date.

The department responded to seven vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 100 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 127 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 45 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 655 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 1,957 calls year to date.

The department responded to 42 other types of calls last month, for a total of 419 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 549 calls year to date.