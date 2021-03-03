FHS Academic Team advances to sectional

As part of the 2021 Academic Challenge Competition, the Farmington High School Academic Team advanced to the sectional competition after placing in the regional competition in February.

Due to the online nature of the course, held from Feb. 1-6, coaches could choose a 90-minute window during which the students could complete the two 40-minute exams.

“This used to be called WYSE, or Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering,” said Dr. Brian Reeves, FHS college and career advisor. “This had been done by the University of Illinois. It was picked up by Eastern Illinois University. It’s a nationally-known competition.

“This year, everything is virtual. We are not traveling as in years past. There would have been a regional hosted at MAC, and then hosted in St. Louis at Florissant Valley, sometimes at St. Louis University. The next level would be at University of Missouri Science and Technology.”

The sectional competition was to be held March 1-6, and the state competition April 5-10.