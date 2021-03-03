FHS Academic Team advances to sectional

As part of the 2021 Academic Challenge Competition, the Farmington High School Academic Team advanced to the sectional competition after placing in the regional competition in February.
Due to the online nature of the course, held from Feb. 1-6, coaches could choose a 90-minute window during which the students could complete the two 40-minute exams.
“This used to be called WYSE, or Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering,” said Dr. Brian Reeves, FHS college and career advisor. “This had been done by the University of Illinois. It was picked up by Eastern Illinois University. It’s a nationally-known competition.
“This year, everything is virtual. We are not traveling as in years past. There would have been a regional hosted at MAC, and then hosted in St. Louis at Florissant Valley, sometimes at St. Louis University. The next level would be at University of Missouri Science and Technology.”
The sectional competition was to be held March 1-6, and the state competition April 5-10.
“Our team did well — we had several kids that placed,” Reeves said. “We give kids old tests and they studied. We had them come in and get logged in, and we took the test virtually. It’s good for our kids to see how well they do in these tough academic categories compared to other areas in other schools. It’s also nice for them to put on resumes.”
The academic team is sponsored by Reeves and his wife, Sharon, a biology and anatomy instructor at FHS.
The categories and placements are:
Engineering Graphics – First Place: Tessa Hand, 17 correct; Third Place: Kai Peck, 14 correct.
English – First Place: Samantha Warren, 74 correct; Second Place: Caitlyn Mabry, 71 correct; Third Place: Diep Phan, 68 correct.
Math – First Place: Diep Phan, 17 correct; Third Place: Emma Hinson, 13 correct.
Physics – First Place: Drew Felker, nine correct; Third Place Tie: Emma Hinson and Ty Northern, seven correct.
Biology – First Place: Madelyn Williams, 31 correct; Second Place Tie: Gillian Cummin and Brianna Mathes, 30 correct; Third Place: Cassie Widdows, 28 correct.
Chemistry – First Place: Madelyn Mabry, 21 correct; Second Place: Samantha Warren, 20 correct; Third Place: Grace Mohan, 19 correct.
Computer Science – First Place: Ty Northern, 11 correct; Third Place Tie: Kai Peck and Gillian Cummin, eight correct.
For the next round, Farmington will begin testing on Friday, March 5.
