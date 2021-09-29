FHS celebrates Walt Disney-themed homecoming

Farmington High School is celebrating one of the highlights of every school year with Homecoming Week taking place Monday, Sept. 27- Friday, Oct. 1.
This year’s homecoming theme is “Knight at Disney” with staff and students celebrating the life and work of Walt Disney, who grew up in Marceline, Missouri.
Disney (Dec. 5, 1901–Dec. 15, 1966) was an American entrepreneur, animator, writer, voice actor, and film producer. A pioneer of the American animation industry, he introduced several developments in the production of cartoons. As a film producer, he holds the record for most Academy Awards earned by an individual, having won 22 Oscars from 59 nominations.
Disney was presented with two Golden Globe Special Achievement Awards and an Emmy Award, among other honors. Several of his films are included in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. He is also known for the two amusement parks he led in the development of during his lifetime — Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Each “Spirit Day” of the week has its own theme with students encouraged to participate by wearing a specific type of clothing for each day. Monday: Sleeping Beauty Day, with students wearing their pajamas; Tuesday: Tourist Trap Day, with students wearing tacky tourist clothing; Wednesday: Be a Knight at Disney, with students dressing as their favorite Disney character; Thursday: Class Shirt Day; and Friday: Black and Gold Day.
Classes will let out at noon Friday for the homecoming parade which will begin at 1:30 p.m. The parade starts at Kinzer Street and then travels down West Columbia Street. The marching band will form and join the parade at the First Freewill Baptist Church, 305 W Columbia St. The parade will turn left onto Henry Street and make another left onto West Liberty Street, with the marching band ending back at First Freewill Baptist Church. The rest of the parade will return to the high school on Black Knight Drive.
This year's homecoming queen candidates and escorts are:
Graci Blyze, representing AFJROTC, is the daughter of Robert Blyze and Melissa Chaplin. She is involved in JROTC, Black Knight Marching Band, Theatre Guild, Black Knight cheerleading, World Cafe, Knights in Action and the Kitty Hawk Air Society. Awards she has earned are the National Order of Daedalians Award, National Scottish Rite Award, and National Celebrate Freedom Award. She is also a Missouri Girl State recipient, as well as a member of the Universal Cheer Association, All-American Cheerleader and Missouri Academic All-State Team. She plans to attend Maryville University where she will study forensic psychology. Her escort is Caleb Dougherty, the son of Brian and Ruth Flanigan.
Hollie Bryant, representing FFA, is the daughter of Brandon Bryant. She is FFA vice president and captain of the Color Guard team. Hollie also earned a national championship in dressage at the Arabian Horse Association Youth Nationals in Oklahoma City. She plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University where she plans to major in mental health counseling and equine science to become an equine assisted therapist. Her escort is Daniel Day, the son of James and Cathy Day.
Emma Gerstner, representing Fall Sports, is the daughter of Josh and Amy Gerstner. She plays volleyball and basketball and participates in track. Emma is a member of Student Council, Knights in Action and the National Honor Society. She plans to attend Jefferson College or Mineral Area College to earn an associates degree, after which she wants to attend a university to study orthodontics. Her escort is Clayton Komar, the son of Jim and Dawn Komar.
Taylor Henson, representing Knightline, is the daughter of Justin and Staci Henson. She is involved in Knightline and is captain of the dance team. She is a recipient of the All-American Award and recognized for having a 4.0 GPA two years in a row. Taylor plans to attend Missouri Baptist University where she intends to major in health sciences. Her escort is Blake Cook, the son of Mark and Kelly Cook and Derick and Mary Clark.
Erika Hull, representing Cheerleading, is the daughter of Melissa and Eric Hull. She is a yearbook staff member and member of the Farmington High School swim team. Erika plans to attend a four-year university to earn a Bachelors Degree in Business, as well as continue her swimming career. Her escort is Carter Murray, the son of Dustin and Laura Murray.
Alyssa Koppeis, representing Student Council, is the daughter of Chuck and Michelle Koppeis. She is president of her class for Student Council and president of the Black Knight Branch Bank at the high school. Alyssa participates in Knights In Action, SOS and HOSA. She is a member of the volleyball team. Alyssa plans to attend nursing school, after which she intends to pursue a career as a traveling nurse. Her escort is Jeris Files, the son of Jerry and Kelia Files.
Emily Reever, representing Black Knight Marching Band, is the daughter of Trina Schmitz, and Cassie and Charlie Reever. Emily is a section leader in the Black Knight Marching Band and a vice president of National Honor Society, as well as an officer for Standing on Scripture and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Emily is also on the Knights in Action Council in Knights in Action and manager of the girls varsity volleyball team. She has won multiple gold awards at the District Solo and Ensemble Festival, and the State Solo and Ensemble Festival at Missouri State University-Columbia. Emily plans on attending a four-year university where she wants to earn a nursing degree. Her escort is Zach Gallaher, the son of Bill and Colleen Gallaher.
Cassie Widdows, representing Theatre Guild, is the daughter of Michael and Kristie Widdows. She is a drum major in the marching band, Student Council president, Theatre Guild secretary and Knights in Action committee head. Cassie is involved in World Cafe, District Solo and Ensemble, as well as State Solo and Ensemble, tennis, and the National Honor Society. She plans to attend a four-year university where she intends to major in biology and work towards a career in the medical field. Her escort is Mason Stegall, the son of James and Sherrill House.
The Homecoming football game will be held at Haile Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Farmington will be playing the Poplar Bluff Mules with the Homecoming Queen Coronation held during halftime.
The week will close out with the annual homecoming dance being held from 7-10 p.m. Saturday evening in the old high school gymnasium.
