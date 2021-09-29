FHS celebrates Walt Disney-themed homecoming

Emma Gerstner, representing Fall Sports, is the daughter of Josh and Amy Gerstner. She plays volleyball and basketball and participates in track. Emma is a member of Student Council, Knights in Action and the National Honor Society. She plans to attend Jefferson College or Mineral Area College to earn an associates degree, after which she wants to attend a university to study orthodontics. Her escort is Clayton Komar, the son of Jim and Dawn Komar.

Taylor Henson, representing Knightline, is the daughter of Justin and Staci Henson. She is involved in Knightline and is captain of the dance team. She is a recipient of the All-American Award and recognized for having a 4.0 GPA two years in a row. Taylor plans to attend Missouri Baptist University where she intends to major in health sciences. Her escort is Blake Cook, the son of Mark and Kelly Cook and Derick and Mary Clark.

Erika Hull, representing Cheerleading, is the daughter of Melissa and Eric Hull. She is a yearbook staff member and member of the Farmington High School swim team. Erika plans to attend a four-year university to earn a Bachelors Degree in Business, as well as continue her swimming career. Her escort is Carter Murray, the son of Dustin and Laura Murray.