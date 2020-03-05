FHS crowns 2020 Sweetheart Queen

Farmington High School crowned Kaylee Collins the 2020 Sweetheart Queen Saturday Night. A talent show was held Thursday night at the Centene Center, followed by the Queen’s Coronation Saturday night at the Farmington High School Field House.
Farmington High School instructors Erica Dement and Carrie Montgomery organized the event. They explained the process involved in selecting the queen for this year.
“Each organization at the high school has the capability to nominate a candidate to represent their organization,” Dement said. “We have two evenings of practice prior to the talent show. On the night of the talent show, we have an interview component. The scores from each of those areas are combined to determine who will take the sweetheart title.”
Montgomery added that they go into the room and the judges ask them five questions and they answer to the best of their ability.
“They are judged on how they present themselves, how professional they are and how well they answer the questions,” she said.
“All the girls do their own talents,” Dement said. “When come for the first day of practice, they know exactly what they are going to do. We don’t have a say in what they do, they just all come prepared and it all comes together pretty seamlessly.”
The first runner up was Corrine Myers and the second runner up was Jena Adams.
The first runner up from last year, Aleasia Ryan relinquished the crown to Collins.
This year’s candidates were as follows:
Jena Adams, the daughter of Burton and Tammy Adams, represented Theatre Guild. She was escorted by Parker Shinn. She performed a rendition of carpool karaoke.
Madeline Buerck, the daughter of David and Sarah Buerck, represented Student Council. She was escorted by Ryan Fuemmeler. She performed a dance solo.
You have free articles remaining.
Maitlan Halter, the daughter of Kristie Halter, represented JROTC. She was escorted by Andrew Long. She played the piano.
Lauren Cartee, the daughter of Paula and the late John Cartee, represented Key Club. She was escorted by Noah Heifner. She performed a reenactment of her fourth grade talent show.
Kayla Johnson, the daughter of Derrick and Crystal Johnson, represented Knightline. She was escorted by Zabien Gusman. She sang “Blessings”.
Emily O’Hara, the daughter of Patrick and Jeanne O’Hara, represented National Honor Society. She was escorted by Kyle Propst. She performed a reenactment from Napoleon Dynamite.
Corinne Myers, the daughter of Tim and Becky Myers, represented HOSA. She was escorted by Austin Schnur. She sang “When We Were Young”.
Kaylee Collins, daughter of Roger and Lisa Collins, represented FHS Cheer. She was escorted by Ryan Barnes. She performed a stunt routine.
Miah Nolasco, the daughter of Ricardo and America Nolasco, represented World Café. She was escorted by Ray Morrow. She sang with fellow choir members.
Katie Orr, the daughter of Stephen and Melinda Orr, represented Choir. She was escorted by Kirby Fletcher. She sang “All Star” as an English Madrigal.
Allison Sigman, the daughter of Mike Sigman and Jennifer Martin, represented J.A.G. She was escorted by Joseph Dixon. She performed a comedy dance routine.
Shana Warenberg, the daughter of Linda and the late Al Warenberg, represented Band. She was escorted by Logan Fuchs. She performed a piano solo.
Madison Rodgers, the daughter of Wayne Rodgers and Kim Baker, represented FBLA. She was escorted by Austin Atnip. She performed a dance routine.
Emma Spiker, the daughter of Eric and Adrianne Spiker, represented Yearbook. She was escorted by Matthew Huff. She sang “Out of Touch”.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com