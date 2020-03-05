FHS crowns 2020 Sweetheart Queen

Farmington High School crowned Kaylee Collins the 2020 Sweetheart Queen Saturday Night. A talent show was held Thursday night at the Centene Center, followed by the Queen’s Coronation Saturday night at the Farmington High School Field House.

Farmington High School instructors Erica Dement and Carrie Montgomery organized the event. They explained the process involved in selecting the queen for this year.

“Each organization at the high school has the capability to nominate a candidate to represent their organization,” Dement said. “We have two evenings of practice prior to the talent show. On the night of the talent show, we have an interview component. The scores from each of those areas are combined to determine who will take the sweetheart title.”

Montgomery added that they go into the room and the judges ask them five questions and they answer to the best of their ability.

“They are judged on how they present themselves, how professional they are and how well they answer the questions,” she said.

“All the girls do their own talents,” Dement said. “When come for the first day of practice, they know exactly what they are going to do. We don’t have a say in what they do, they just all come prepared and it all comes together pretty seamlessly.”