FHS FBLA places at 'Business Battle Competitions'

Students from Farmington High School's Future Business Leaders of America participated in the Business Battle Competitions, a virtual competition held during the 2020 fall semester.
The Business Battle was a new competition added this year in lieu of the Show-Me Leadership Conference that FHS FBLA members usually attend but had been canceled last year due to COVID-19. High school students from Missouri, Colorado and Iowa who have an interest in business competed in a Business Battle from October 19-30, 2020.
The Business Battle featured seven assessments in the categories of Accounting & Financial Management, Business Basics, Business Development & Entrepreneurship, Business Management, Financial Concepts, Information Technology, and Marketing, Sales and Communications.
“These students stepped up to participate in this 'business battle,'" said Carolyn Strobl, who along with Christy Pierce, serves as a faculty FBLA adviser. "We’re very proud of their results and the fact they showed up!”
Farmington’s Chapter of FBLA entered students in 10 events. The results are:
District (Results within District 12 FBLA Schools only): Tessa Hand, 1st, Business Basics; Kate Northern, 2nd, Business Basics; Abbie Wigger, 3rd, Business Basics; Reagan Cline, 4th, Business Basics; Audrey Crawford, 5th, Business Basics; Cloey Long, 1st, Information Technology; Samantha Warren, 1st, Business Management; Tessa Hand, 2nd, Business Management; Carter Murray, 3rd, Business Management; and Samantha Warren, 1st, Marketing Sales, & Communication.
State (Results from within Missouri State only): Samantha Warren, 1st, Business Management (Warren received an Amazon gift card); Tessa Hand, 2nd Business Basics (Hand received an Amazon gift card); Tessa Hand, 3rd, Business Management; Carter Murray, 5th, Business Management; and Kate Northern, 6th, Business Basics;
Multi-State (Results from Missouri, Iowa, and Colorado): Tessa Hand, 4th, Business Basics; Samantha Warren, 5th, Marketing, Sales,& Communication; and Samantha Warren, 9th Business Management.
According to its website, "FBLA is a student-led organization whose mission is inspiring and preparing students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. There are over 230,000 active members in over 5,250 chapters."