FHS 'FESTIVE FRIDAY' TOP FINISHERS
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new business in Farmington’s downtown district that has experienced substantial growth over the past several months is ready to make a major…
Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Emma Spiker has been selected as the Farmington High School's "Student of the Month" for December.
Larry Jackman investigates a sinkhole that developed near his home in Farmington. Another sinkhole formed beneath the nearby parking lot of th…
During a city council meeting held Dec. 10 at the Farmington Public Library, a resolution was approved turning management of the Farmington Se…
This gadget may look strange, but if you were a mechanic back in the day, you would have considered this device a necessity. Do you know what …
30 Years – 1990
Colorful lights and displays are popping up throughout the city of Farmington as the month of December begins and the community prepares for t…
Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) and the city of Farmington are once again teaming up to offer a family-friendly event for the community.
Celebrate the beginning of 2021 by taking the "First Day Hikes Challenge" at a Missouri state park or historic site between Dec. 30-Jan. 3.