FHS graduates to receive diplomas May 22nd

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 8, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Baccalaureate Service of the high school will be held on Sunday evening, May 17th, beginning at 8 o’clock in the high school auditorium. The sermon will be preached by Rev. C.P. Thogmorton, of Farmington. The music will be rendered by the Junior Class under the sponsorship of Mrs. Helen Harlan, and directed by Miss Irene Hazel, music supervisor.

On Tuesday evening, May 19, at 8 o’clock the Senior Class will present their class Day Program in the high school auditorium under the supervision of their sponsor, Mrs. Mary Lyon Thomson. On Thursday evening, May 21st, the graduating exercises of the eighth grade will be held in the high school auditorium. This program will begin at 8 and will be under the supervision of Miss Nellie Halter, homeroom teacher for that class. At this time a pleasing class play will be given by the pupils finishing the eighth-grade course.