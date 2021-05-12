FHS graduates to receive diplomas May 22nd

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 8, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The Baccalaureate Service of the high school will be held on Sunday evening, May 17th, beginning at 8 o’clock in the high school auditorium. The sermon will be preached by Rev. C.P. Thogmorton, of Farmington. The music will be rendered by the Junior Class under the sponsorship of Mrs. Helen Harlan, and directed by Miss Irene Hazel, music supervisor.
On Tuesday evening, May 19, at 8 o’clock the Senior Class will present their class Day Program in the high school auditorium under the supervision of their sponsor, Mrs. Mary Lyon Thomson. On Thursday evening, May 21st, the graduating exercises of the eighth grade will be held in the high school auditorium. This program will begin at 8 and will be under the supervision of Miss Nellie Halter, homeroom teacher for that class. At this time a pleasing class play will be given by the pupils finishing the eighth-grade course.
The graduating exercises of the high school will be held in the high school auditorium on Friday evening, May 22nd, beginning at 8 o’clock. State Superintendent Chas. A. Lee will deliver the class address, and other numbers on the program by the class members under the supervision of Mrs. Mary Lyon Thomson. The salutatorian will be Anna Mae Sides and the valedictorian, Donalee Halter.
The 1931 Farmington High School graduating class consists of 52 students, as follows: Dewey Alexander, George Bohs, Robert Boswell, Elroy Brady, Loyal Bugg, Donald Cheesebrough, Mary K. Doss, Nellie Doughty, Robert Dugal, John Ebrecht, Rowena Flannery, Mignon Giessing, Vernon Giessing, Lilbourne Griffin, Donalee Halter, Glen Harshorn, Evelyn Havniear, Andy J. Hawn Jr., Leota Highley, Alta Hogenmiller, Asbusy Hopkins, Edna Hughes, Reba Hunt, Edward Klein, Martha Klein, Margaret Kollmeyer, Bessie Manley, Paul Moranville, Lillian Nations, Dick O’Dell, Harry Presnell, Ruth Richardson, Chester Rickus, Marie Rickus, Velma Rion, Anna Mae Sides, Walter Sleamaker, Margaret Smith, Taylor Smith Jr. Helen Spaugh, Howard Stevens, Elliott Straughn, Katherine Taylor, Catherine Thogmorton, Charles Vincel, William Watts, Mildred Whitson, Harvey Williams, Marguerite Williams, Lottie Woodard, Burlin Yates and Edwin Zipprodt.
All of the closing exercises of the Farmington Public Schools are free of admission and the general public is cordially invited to attend. It is the custom, however, of the school management to supply members of the immediate families of the graduates with tickets for reserved seats. This will necessitate reserving most of the seats on the lower floor of the auditorium. The general public not holding reserved seat tickets will be able to facilitate the seating of the audience by requesting ushers to seat them outside the reserved area.
Tickets for reserved seats for the high school exercises on Tuesday and Friday nights will not be good for the eighth-grade exercises on Thursday night and vice versa.