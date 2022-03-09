FHS SENIOR VISITS REP. WRIGHT IN JEFF CITY

Farmington High School senior Carter Murray recently paid a visit to the Capitol with his father. Because Murray is interested in politics, he job shadowed Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington and was made a page for the day. Murray attended committee hearings with Wright; listened in on House Floor proceedings and discussions; visited with various groups at the Capitol to see their representatives, and received a certificate from the Speaker of the House.
At the end of the day, Murray and his dad climbed more than 200 steps to walk outside the Capitol Dome where they enjoyed an amazing view of Jefferson City.