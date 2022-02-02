 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FHS seniors awarded ‘Certificates of Recognition'

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 28, 1972, issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

The following named seniors in Farmington Senior High School have been awarded "Certificates of Recognition" by the Missouri School-College Relations Commission.

The students named received this recognition by ranking in the top 15% of their class during the freshman, sophomore and junior years and by ranking in the top 15% on one of the tests recommended by the Missouri School-College Relations Commission.

The Certificate is awarded on the basis of Academic Excellence. Students receiving the Certificate have demonstrated "high scholastic promise" for future academic programs.

The list includes Debra Ann Hicks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Hicks of Mine La Motte; Michael Wayne Rhodes, son of Dr. and Mrs. J. W. Rhodes, Farmington; Shana J. Stotler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Stotler of Farmington; and Lillith Mae Vandergriff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Vandergriff of Farmington.

