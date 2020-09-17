FHS students earn honors at international competition

“I’m extremely grateful to have been the Farmington HOSA president and to Mrs. McIntyre for her dedication to the organization and her students,” said Ryan.

Sophomore Madeline Potter (now a junior) placed first at Missouri HOSA and fourth place at the international contest in dental terminology.

She said HOSA was a wonderful experience for her and an organization she has been proud in which to be part.

“It has been a lot of fun and I was really excited when I placed at state and internationals,” said Potter. “I look forward to future years with HOSA.”

Brailey White and Melaina Files, also Class of 2020 grads, took first place at Missouri HOSA but did not place at the international contest.

White said joining HOSA was the best decision she made in high school.

“I made great friends, had awesome mentors, learned leadership skills, and gained confidence that my future lies in the medical field as I am now a pre-med student at Mizzou,” she said.

Files said HOSA was a great opportunity for students like herself who were not sure what they wanted to pursue in the medical field to explore their options. She said HOSA has by far been her favorite club at Farmington.