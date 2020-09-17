FHS students earn honors at international competition

They’re the healthcare workers of the future.
HOSA – Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America, is the largest national organization of middle and high school and collegiate students who are interested in a career in the health profession.
The organization was founded in 1976 and is the largest organization which prepares students from the U.S., Canada, China and Mexico to enter the healthcare field.
Seven students from Farmington High School were honored for their efforts during HOSA’s 43rd annual International Leadership Conference (ILC).
More than 8,000 health science students, advisors, government and private sector leaders, judges, exhibitors, and presenters gathered for this year’s virtual event to compete, learn and network.
Delegates attended seven general sessions, various workshops and viewed more than 80 exhibits from companies, universities and nonprofit organizations. The opening session featured a special message from U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and Barbara Pierce Bush, keynote speaker.
Many students competed in one of HOSA’s 77 health-related competitive events. These competitors had already won at their local, regional, state and country competitions to earn their spot to compete at HOSA’s 2020 ILC.
Seven students from Farmington competed in three competitive events.
Class of 2020 seniors Corinne Myers, Kassandra Ramos, Aleasia Ryan and Brianna Speakar took first place at Missouri HOSA and eighth place international at HOSA ILC.
Myers said competing at HOSA virtually taught her multiple things but one of the biggest lessons was good communication skills.
“The group wasn’t able to follow each other around and discuss on the spot what each of our responsibilities were,” she said. “We had to talk to each other in advance on where each of us were as far as studying and what role we wanted to play in the presentation of the competition.”
Ramos said being part of HOSA was one of her favorite parts of high school. She served as chapter vice president from 2019 to 2020 and competed at the state and international leadership conferences from 2017 to 2020.
“HOSA is great because it provides a platform to interact with other students who share a passion for science and healthcare,” she said.
Ryan said the HOSA competition was “truly an enlightening experience.”
She was able to meet other individuals from around the world who shared the same ideas and values as her while also strengthening her biomedical background.
“I’m extremely grateful to have been the Farmington HOSA president and to Mrs. McIntyre for her dedication to the organization and her students,” said Ryan.
Sophomore Madeline Potter (now a junior) placed first at Missouri HOSA and fourth place at the international contest in dental terminology.
She said HOSA was a wonderful experience for her and an organization she has been proud in which to be part.
“It has been a lot of fun and I was really excited when I placed at state and internationals,” said Potter. “I look forward to future years with HOSA.”
Brailey White and Melaina Files, also Class of 2020 grads, took first place at Missouri HOSA but did not place at the international contest.
White said joining HOSA was the best decision she made in high school.
“I made great friends, had awesome mentors, learned leadership skills, and gained confidence that my future lies in the medical field as I am now a pre-med student at Mizzou,” she said.
Files said HOSA was a great opportunity for students like herself who were not sure what they wanted to pursue in the medical field to explore their options. She said HOSA has by far been her favorite club at Farmington.
“Competing at state and national levels allowed us as students to meet individuals with similar interests and expand our knowledge on how the field of medicine works like a machine, every aspect is a key component to the overall function,” she said.
Files added that winning first at state was a humbling experience.
“I am proud of the work my partner Brailey White and I put in,” she said. “Although this year was a little less motivating than the others, as the conferences were online, but nonetheless it was an unforgettable experience full of emotions.”
A total of 298 participants from 46 Missouri HOSA chapters competed in 61 competitive and five recognition events. Forty-one students placed in the top 10. An additional 83 individuals and chapters were recognized for their service and leadership.
Courtney McIntyre is sponsor of Farmington High School's HOSA organization. In 2013, she was asked to start the Project Lead the Way Biomedical Science Program. The following year, she implemented HOSA as a way for Farmington High School biomed students to network with other biomedical high school students across the country.
McIntyre is a biomedical science teacher at Farmington and has been the HOSA sponsor for seven years.
During her leadership of HOSA, Farmington students have placed at state and qualified for national competition each year since 2014. These efforts have given students the opportunities to travel to Orlando, Anaheim, Nashville and Dallas.
“Working with these students is a blessing and honor,” she said. “The students I teach are hard-working and eager to learn. They have goals. They have passion. They are going places!”
McIntyre said she’s thankful to work in a school district that is supportive of this program.
“HOSA has provided numerous opportunities for our students,” she said, “and I am super excited to be back in the classroom and see what this year holds for our next group of future healthcare professionals.”
For more information about HOSA’s International Leadership conference, visit ilc.hosa.org.
