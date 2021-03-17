FHS students help clear park of invasive shrub

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently went back to work on an infestation of bush honeysuckle at Engler Park's F.R. Crouch Nature Sanctuary in Farmington — but this time they had the help of volunteers made up of local teens.

Bush honeysuckle, an invasive species originally brought to America from Asia as a decorative plant, was reportedly already rampant throughout Engler Park when it opened in the early 2000s. Several attempts have been made to rid the park of what the MDC describes as "an understory shrub in woodlands."

The honeysuckles invade quickly and outcompete native plants. Because they leaf out so early, they steal light from native plants that need a sunny forest floor in spring in order to flower, fruit, and gather energy for the next year. Birds and small animals eat the berries and deposit the seeds elsewhere, spreading this noxious weed.

According to Jason Crites, fisheries management biologist, this go-around, the MDC received additional help clearing out the bush honeysuckle from Farmington High School students.