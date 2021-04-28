FHS students see drunk driving results

On the Friday afternoon prior to last weekend's senior prom, a mock accident demonstration was held in the front parking lot of Farmington High School.
Held annually, the re-creation is designed for students to witness the consequences of a fatal accident resulting from drunk driving on prom night. Two totaled vehicles are placed in the parking lot and several students are chosen to fill the roles of the drunk driver, injured high schoolers, and a student killed in the accident.
School Resource Officer Sam Weekly coordinated with local first responders that included the Farmington fire and police department; Missouri State Highway Patrol; St. Francois County Ambulance District; Air Evac; and Boyer Funeral Home.
The students watched each stage of how first responders handle a major accident, from the care of the injured, use of the Jaws of Life to extricate a trapped motorist, and the drunk driver undergoing sobriety tests. In the course of the mock accident, a student was arrested for driving under the influence and another was carried on a stretcher to the Air Evac helicopter stationed across the street.
The scene ended with the “deceased” student being loaded into a hearse that then circled the scene, slowly driving by the gathered spectators.
After the recreation finished, the students walked across the street to the Centene Center where first responders spoke to the students about what they had observed and took their questions.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley showed video clips and graphic accident photos, along with interviews of accident survivors.
“We think far too many people die of traffic crashes,” he said. “This is because of choices made. Traffic crashes are preventable. We used to call them accidents — they are not accidents. Something contributed to the cause of the crash, and if it is preventable, is it really an accident? Maybe you didn’t need to do it, but the decision you made contributed. Therefore, it’s not an accident. It’s a crash.”
According to Wheetley, despite COVID-19 reducing the amount of traffic on the roads, fatality crashes skyrocketed.
“The simple fact was speed,” he said. “With nobody on the road, people think they can drive faster. The faster you go, the worse it’s going to hurt. If you are walking and walk into a wall, it’s not going to hurt nearly as bad as if you are running full speed head-first into a brick wall.”
The state highway patrol is implementing several strategies to help reduced accidents and fatalities that include offering educational opportunities and increased enforcement.
“If we can come out and give you the resources to help you make the decisions that you need while you are out on the road, hopefully we can reduce fatalities," Wheetley said. "The other thing we are doing is enforcement operations. We are trying to do special operations, we have wolf packs that help reduce traffic fatalities.”
There are additional efforts being made to reduce the response time of EMS personnel to crash scenes and purchasing better equipment to help save lives. Also, the Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking to make roadways safer.
Wheetley spoke about some of the top reasons for traffic crashes — the failure of motorists to yield to other traffic, following too closely behind another vehicle, and inattentive driving.
“Who in here is planning on going out tonight and getting into a traffic crash and dying?” he said. “Who in here knows somebody killed in a traffic crash? Just about everybody. Do you think if they were here right now and I asked that question, they would raise their hand?
"Nobody plans on going out and having an accident, but it happens. It happens because of the choices that we make and decisions that cost our lives. It’s not just your life that is in your hands, it’s everybody else’s. The people in your car, and it’s the effects that we see as officers and paramedics and firefighters from those.”
Stressing the importance of preventing drunk driving, Wheetley urged the students to do all they can to stop their friends from driving impaired and ways they can help cut down the number of alcohol-related accidents.
“We’ve had several in St. Louis recently where families have been killed because of drunk driving," he said. "You are the first line for us. You are going out to college, a lot of what we see are young adults out drinking. If you see somebody, take their keys, drive for them or call a cab.”
Wheetley concluded his presentation by speaking about the importance of seatbelts in saving lives, after which two EMTs from the St. Francois County Ambulance District spoke about some of the accident scenes they have worked. Weekly closed out the meeting by telling the students about the first fatality accident he responded to and how it still affects him even now.
“I have been doing this for almost 30 years and I still haven’t forgotten pulling up to that scene and seeing that girl laying in a ditch,” he said.
