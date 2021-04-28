FHS students see drunk driving results

There are additional efforts being made to reduce the response time of EMS personnel to crash scenes and purchasing better equipment to help save lives. Also, the Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking to make roadways safer.

Wheetley spoke about some of the top reasons for traffic crashes — the failure of motorists to yield to other traffic, following too closely behind another vehicle, and inattentive driving.

“Who in here is planning on going out tonight and getting into a traffic crash and dying?” he said. “Who in here knows somebody killed in a traffic crash? Just about everybody. Do you think if they were here right now and I asked that question, they would raise their hand?

"Nobody plans on going out and having an accident, but it happens. It happens because of the choices that we make and decisions that cost our lives. It’s not just your life that is in your hands, it’s everybody else’s. The people in your car, and it’s the effects that we see as officers and paramedics and firefighters from those.”

Stressing the importance of preventing drunk driving, Wheetley urged the students to do all they can to stop their friends from driving impaired and ways they can help cut down the number of alcohol-related accidents.