FHS students share intern experiences at meeting

“This was really different,” he said. “I am involved in the journalism and BKTV programs. But actually being in an office surrounded by people who knew what they were doing was really special. It’s something I’m happy my school offers, because now I feel more confident going in to something like this. In the future I want to go into media production and mostly video, but I learned that this is a great alternative close to here.

“I learned how to do professional programs like Adobe and they taught me how to use equipment. I learned how to go through the interview process. I was very nervous when I did the interview with Dr. Reeves. I recorded advertisements for them, I did news segments. I also edited some interviews.”

Koppeis said that the best part of his internship was spending time with the radio station's program director, Chad Speakar, and interviewing several businesses during Country Days.

Gillian Tidwell, who interned with a speech pathologist at NHC HealthCare, said, “I mostly observed where they improved the muscle strength in their throat — a big issue with the patients. I was also able to be involved with groups which helped them to be more social and improve their life.

"I want to work in early intervention, children three years old and younger. But this was a really great opportunity because this is also going to be a part of my career and it was really great to see all aspects of speech pathology.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

