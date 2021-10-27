FHS students share intern experiences at meeting

Several Farmington High School students spoke about their internships with local businesses and organizations, as well as what they learned about their prospective careers during the Oct. 15 meeting of the school's Steering Committee for Careers.
T.J. Benoist, Diep Phan and Anna Sikes spoke about their experiences as law office interns.
Starting out the presentation was Benoist, who said, “We all three interned with the law office of Hartmann, Duffe and Pegram with [attorney] Cira Duffe this summer,” he said.
Phan added, “ ….we sat in on client meetings and got to go to court. During court proceedings they were very helpful at answering all of our questions….”
Anna Sikes continued, saying, “They were really honest and sincere at answering our questions. They really gave us an idea of what…their job really looked like.”
Phan said, “They didn’t glamorize the job at all. They were very frank with us. They were very realistic about the implications of the job and what affects people for the rest of their lives.”
Benoist ended the presentation, saying, “It really opened my eyes. I’ve always wanted to be an attorney, it really helped me understand what the job, everyday life is like.”
Michael Koppeis interned at Farmington radio station J98 / KREI 800.
“This was really different,” he said. “I am involved in the journalism and BKTV programs. But actually being in an office surrounded by people who knew what they were doing was really special. It’s something I’m happy my school offers, because now I feel more confident going in to something like this. In the future I want to go into media production and mostly video, but I learned that this is a great alternative close to here.
“I learned how to do professional programs like Adobe and they taught me how to use equipment. I learned how to go through the interview process. I was very nervous when I did the interview with Dr. Reeves. I recorded advertisements for them, I did news segments. I also edited some interviews.”
Koppeis said that the best part of his internship was spending time with the radio station's program director, Chad Speakar, and interviewing several businesses during Country Days.
Gillian Tidwell, who interned with a speech pathologist at NHC HealthCare, said, “I mostly observed where they improved the muscle strength in their throat — a big issue with the patients. I was also able to be involved with groups which helped them to be more social and improve their life.
"I want to work in early intervention, children three years old and younger. But this was a really great opportunity because this is also going to be a part of my career and it was really great to see all aspects of speech pathology.”
