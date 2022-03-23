FHS Theatre Guild presents comical version of Romeo & Juliet

“Romeo and Juliet.” It’s the tragic story of two lovers whose untimely deaths ultimately reconcile their feuding families.

William Shakespeare wrote the play in the 1590s. Since then, it’s become one of the most frequently performed plays ever.

But “Romeo and Juliet” is Diana Mays-Nielson’s least favorite Shakespeare play. When some of her theatre students expressed interest in performing Shakespeare, she felt they weren’t ready. But after she and her husband Brandon brainstormed, they came up with the idea of turning this Shakespeare tragedy into a comedy where lots of things go wrong.

Different kind of Romeo & Juliet

So Mays-Nielson decided to make the play “ridiculous.” After a year of planning, the cast takes the stage March 24, 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. at Truman Auditorium in Farmington. Doors open at 6:30 each evening. Admission is $5 per person.

For this modified and slightly slanted Shakespearean play, titled “Romeo & Juliet: The Telling of Askew,” Juliet is bossy – a funny take on being a shrew – and she’s a bit of a germaphobe. Romeo is somewhat spoiled and throws temper tantrums and has unbridled emotions. Characters have been added, and lines have been added or altered. Jokes have been woven throughout the comical-yet-serious performance. One joke is about the play’s director being deaf.

Beyond the laughter, there is truth to that “joke.”

Mays-Nielson’s life was abruptly halted last March when she received devastating news that at least three tumors were found on her brain. She was sent to see a neurosurgeon at Washington University Center for Advanced Medicine. From there, more tests and scans were completed. A tumor was found to be infused on her spinal column and a cyst near her spinal cord.

It was determined that the largest tumor, located on her brain, would need to be removed first. A brief recovery time would be needed before the next surgery could be performed.

Although she will never be cancer-free, Mays-Nielson has what she calls a “magic pill” that is designed for her DNA and targets specific cells that have turned cancerous.

“My ‘magic pill’ has proved to be working to not only stop the growth of the tumors but shrink them as well,” she said.

She has since had more surgeries and radiation and has had setbacks and challenges along the way.

“I’m still here,” Mays-Nielson wrote on her Facebook page on March 15. “One year later. One year since the most devastating news I’ve ever heard. One year since I sobbed hysterically in the car with Brandon after getting the news. One year since we jointly told our children. One year since I leaned on family and friends. One year since I told my theatre kiddos and watched them cry. One year since my life turned upside down. One year. I’M STILL HERE!”

But Mays-Nielson has persevered.

Hearing Loss

While working on their current Shakespeare production, she has experienced perhaps one of her most frustrating challenges: her loss of hearing.

“Perhaps my biggest challenge has been my inability to hear most of what goes on,” she said. “My hearing loss is from tumors putting pressure on the nerves that control hearing. Even though my ‘miracle pill’ is still shrinking the tumors, the damage is already done to those nerves.”

She said the hearing loss began in her right ear and eventually affected her left ear as well. She has limited hearing and will receive cochlear implants in the near future. Although doctors believe those will help, they aren’t certain as to how much help they will be.

In the meantime, Mays-Nielson reads lips and is learning American Sign Language. All of her students at Farmington High School are learning to help fill in the gaps of things she misses. They also use small whiteboards to ask questions or tell her things.

At play practice, students have also used whiteboards to communicate with their director. Students have also been her “ears during rehearsal for noises backstage, inflections and lines.”

Normally Mays-Nielson concentrates on the inflections and nuances in language when she’s directing, but now she has had to turn these tasks over to her seniors to allow her to focus on the physical storytelling.

“The kids have been great about my hearing loss, but it’s certainly taking some adjusting on everyone’s part,” she said.

Positive outlook

Throughout her experience, Mays-Nielson has remained incredibly positive. Her doctors in St. Louis are amazed at her progress. They have worked hard to make sure she continues to live life as normal as possible.

“I have so much support from family, friends, students and my administration,” she said. “I am one lucky woman. I look around and I’m just thankful to be here around the people I love, doing what I love, and finding new ways to keep sharing with those around me.”

She said, “I’m definitely not done with my journey yet. I have miles to go before I sleep.”

Shakespeare isn't boring

Despite her limitations with hearing and a full week of combined snow days, Mays-Nielson is eager for audiences to see this traditional-turned-comical version of “Romeo and Juliet.”

“What I really hope is that audiences, especially the young adults in the audience, can see that Shakespeare isn’t boring,” she said. “I know I’ve taken some liberties with this retelling, but I still believe Shakespeare is the best storyteller ever and even he includes humor in his tragedies.”

She said Shakespeare is meant to be enjoyed and not merely endured.

“I hope the audiences can come away from this show and see that,” she said.

Although she’s not certain which scenes the audience will enjoy most, there are several scenes that are hilarious. She included “something ridiculous and unexpected in every scene, so hopefully they enjoy all of it.”

One student Mays-Nielson has regularly relied on is FHS senior Cassie Widdows. She is assistant director for this play but also makes a few cameo performances on stage.

“I have enjoyed getting to teach the next generation of theatre kids and help them in their journey,” said Widdows. “I have loved that so many new people are involved with this show.”

She said the vast amount of humor in this show is a good contrast from the fall show, which was a more serious performance.

“Mrs. Mays-Nielson has changed the way rehearsals run, but it has definitely made all of us more compassionate and patient with each other,” said Widdows.

She said the main difference in rehearsal has been due to Mays-Nielson’s hearing difficulties.

“I have become her ears essentially,” said Widdows. “Mrs. Mays-Nielson looks at the blocking and I pay attention to the way the actors deliver their lines.”

She said the show has been such an amazing journey, and she especially loves it when Mays-Nielson writes a particular show because they have much more creative freedom with how they interpret the script.

“Mrs. Mays-Nielson has been such an inspiration as well,” said Widdows. “Her resiliency and loving personality are extremely contagious, and her impact on my life is incredible. She welcomes everyone into theatre with open arms and creates a safe place for students to feel comfortable.”

She said all the students love and appreciate their teacher.

“I will never forget my time in theatre with her,” said Widdows. “Thank you to everyone who has made this show possible, especially Mrs. Mays-Nielson and her husband Brandon. And a special shout-out to her tiny tyrant Emery who is our talent search and a beacon of happiness!”

The cast speaks

Sophie Yilmaz, a freshman at FHS, is playing the role of Juliet.

“I absolutely love being in this show!” said Yilmaz. “I’ve had so much fun getting to know new castmates. I also love how funny the show is because I love laughing at all the funny little details Mrs. Mays-Nielson adds in.”

Yilmaz encouraged others to join in the school’s theatrical productions, even if they don’t like being on the stage.

“There are plenty of other opportunities in theatre,” she said. “Getting to meet some really special people during the process of this show has been so fulfilling.”

FHS junior Michael Koppeis plays Romeo. Although he’s always had an interest in theatre, this is his first production.

“I’ve always been interested in theatre, but I’ve always been nervous,” he said. “After some time, my friends in the program convinced me to audition and here we are!”

With no previous theatre experience, Koppeis has found it challenging to learn his numerous lines.

“I have a lot of lines to memorize without much previous experience, so memorization has definitely been challenging for me,” he said. “I’ve been studying hard to overcome this and I know I’ll be ready when showtime comes.”

Kai Peck, an FHS senior, plays Prince Escalus. Most of his previous theatre experience has actually been behind-the-scenes as head of sound.

“It is my senior year, so I wanted to end it off by acting in the last production I would be in,” he said.

Parker Shinn plays the nurse in this Shakespeare production.

During his four years, Shinn has been involved in every FHS Theatre Guild production. With this being his last show, he also wanted to be involved in this production.

“Joining theatre my freshman year was the best choice I could have ever made,” he said. “Being welcomed into such an incredible group of people helped bring me out of my shell and made me the person I am today.”

Shinn said the bonds of friendship formed through theatre are not so easily dissolved and have remained a constant for him throughout high school.

“This production is very bittersweet,” he said. “As a graduating senior, it breaks my heart to leave behind this place I’ve been honored to call home. But as the Theatre Guild president, it brings me so much joy to see the next generation of theatre students rise and make a name for themselves.”

His favorite parts of participating in theatre have been all the new friendships made and “getting to know and help usher in the next group of thespians.”

Shinn said, “This has been a surreal and full-circle experience for me.”

Justin Gratton, who plays Mercutio, is also a senior. This is his third FHS play. He said his biggest challenge has been understanding his character and how that character would deal with certain situations and how to deliver those lines.

“One of the best parts of the show is getting to hang out with my character’s friends and enemies,” he said. “You’d be surprised how much fun going over a fight scene can be!”

This performance will be Mays-Nielson’s 12th show with FHS students. For this particular show, she’s especially enjoyed watching this cast laugh.

Anna Sikes, who plays the role of Lady Montague, enjoys watching everyone work with their characters and lines.

“Seeing each actor find their timing and perfect their delivery is so much fun!” she said. “I am so impressed by the amount of people involved and the amount of effort everyone has put in to create such a fantastic production!”

Rachel Deidiker wraps up her senior year as Lady Capulet. She’s been involved in every FHS Theatre Guild production for all four years of her high school career.

Deidiker said she was so scared to join theatre as a freshman, so she took on the tech role. But she said theatre is the most “accepting and fun environment you’ll find in the school.” She said there is something for everyone, whether they want to work on stage or on tech, makeup, costumes, lighting, set design, and more.

“If you have any thought in your head that you may be interested, our arms are always open,” she said.

Diediker thanked everyone whose paths she has crossed during the last four years.

“All of you have impacted my life in such a great way, whether you have graduated or are still in high school, my teachers, and my parents,” she said. “I wouldn’t be the person I am today without you. I will never forget the kindness and hospitality shown to me. Mrs. Mays-Nielson, you have changed my life more than you know. I will always cherish the relationship we have.”

“That may sound silly since I can’t really hear the laughter, but I can tell when they are laughing and it makes me feel so good that they are having a great time doing theatre, saying Shakespeare, and being around each other,” she said. “I get to share what I love and they enjoy it. My job doesn’t get any better!”

Don’t miss the slightly slanted version of “Romeo & Juliet: A Telling of Askew” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Truman Auditorium.

Cast

Michael Koppeis, Romeo; Sophie Yilmaz, Juliet; Kai Peck, Esculus, Prince of Verona; Parker Shinn, nurse; Tucker Pyatt, Paris; Caleb Truman, Lord Montague; Anna Sikes, Lady Montague; Nora Berkbigler, Lord Capulet; Rachel Deidiker, Lady Capulet; Justin Gratton, Mercutio; Haven Weston, Benvolio; Alton Medlin, Tybalt; Shaman Reiman, Friar Lawrence; Libby Hahn, Friar John; Lanie Moran, Balthasar; Anna Belle Medaris, Sampson, servant to Capulet; Addison Bloom, Gregory, servant to Capulet; Emma Swaboda, Peter (servant to nurse); Maddi Gidden, Abram, servant to Montague; Rachel Littrell, Apothecary; Caroline Reeves, Apothecary’s wife; Cassie Widdows, Amber Turner and Brooke-lyn Forman, three musicians; Maddi Gidden, drummer boy/girl; Reese Beckett, stage manager; Cassie Widdows, assistant director; Salem Moore, chorus 1; Haven Weston, chorus 2; Lexi Hardy, servant 1; Caroline Reeves, servant 2; Valentine Trentesaux, French maid; Ryan Johnson, statue; and Adelaide Siddle, Chloe Crouch, Alex Willis, Aubrey Hand, Skyla Smith, Caroline Reeves, Cassie Widdows, Rachel Littrell, Amber Turner, Regan Cline, Brooke-Lyn Forman, Reese Beckett, Abbie Wigger, Abrianna Owens, Emma Mattingly and Lexi Hardy, various characters.

Tech crew

Tessa Hand, sound; Nathan McCarthy, costumes; Ryan Johnson, props; Alex Compton, lights; Cassie Widdows and Ryan Johnson, assistant directors; Makiah Wyatt, Ryan Johnson and Cassie Widdows, assistant stage managers; Makiah Wyatt, makeup; entire cast, stagehands.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

