FHS to help students who choose non-college careers

Farmington High School's Steering Committee for Careers discussed the school district's curriculum to assist students in learning different trades and selecting non-college careers.
The committee met on the morning of Nov. 19 at the Farmington Field House
Led by Dual Credit Coordinator Dr. Brian Reeves and High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds, local business and education leaders also discussed ideas to help all students with workplace preparation.
According to Reeves, a program for internships will be provided with a focus on career readiness.
“Some of the things we are getting on feedback from community members was that kids did not have the employability skills that they needed,” he said. “We had to change a bunch of things, we developed a new program here on internship. The first year did well.
"Then 2020 happened and we changed courses a little bit this year. A lot of our partners, particularly those in healthcare, no longer would take students — and rightly so. As a general rule, unless students set something up on their own, we did not want to take the posture of placing kids in a situation and then having an employer or a parent saying they were uncomfortable.”
Reeves also noted that they shifted to an online soft skills employability course for students to take. The courses concentrated on telephone etiquette, interview skills and how to dress appropriately for the workplace. Other topics included workplace communication, resume writing and cover letter writing.
“When we started in summer school, we had about 80 kids participate in that,” he said.
Reeves and Community Service Coordinator Kristi Scott go into the 9th and 10th grade social studies classes to discuss service options and employability skills.
“Last time the presentation I gave was on how to dress for an interview,” Reeves said. “Don’t wear flip-flops, don’t wear cutoffs — what to do with your cellphone in the work environment. That seems to be a thing our kids struggle with a lot. Their cellphone is kind of glued to their hand. When an adult is interviewing you, perhaps you don’t want to be looking at it or having it out.
“I know that is not a substitute for kids being out in the workforce, it’s just a modification we’ve had to do with Covid-19. We are hoping when things return to normal at some point in the upcoming year — we can regroup.”
Reeves addressed the issue of students preparing to go into the trades.
“One of the things we are developing is constructing programs in-house here at FHS," he said. "One of the Project Lead the Way engineering instructors, Mr. Brandon Noblin, has been spearheading that.”
Noblin spoke about his project's progress.
“The biggest hit we had for us is that building materials tripled in price,” he said. “We decided to focus on mainly residential construction framing. In place we have 12 students — four juniors, eight seniors, all of them male, but all of them are signed up for second semester.
"Hopefully, the spring semester will allow us to get out to a certain degree. The goal was that we could do some field trips to some building locations. We can’t pour concrete here, but if we can get to a building site and see some forms set up, see how they are pouring concrete and talk to the guys.”
This semester, the students are focusing on basic tools and safety-related issues, along with building materials related to construction and conservation of materials.
“The vocabulary associated with residential construction,” he said. “I told them if they were going to be hired, they were basically a grunt — hands for an extended period of time until they can show their worth. The best way they can show their worth is when they are asked to take a measurement that they are taking the right measurement. When they are asked to grab a tool, they are grabbing the right tool. The goal would be for us to get out and actually start building some larger scale projects. We’ve been doing some small scale projects.”
There was some discussion concerning the district being in competition with similar programs offered at Unitec Career Center. LaMonds asserted that the schools were not interested in competing, and there was discussion about ways to cooperate with and compliment Unitec’s programs.
Also brought up were the lack of hands-on types of courses in the curriculum. According to LaMonds, there has not been woodworking or shop courses available for several years.
“That is craziness, that’s just the way across the state, not necessarily just here,” she said. “We brought that back, this is our second year. That’s another place we can start to find kids that may want to go on to construction.”
Noblin expressed concern about the gender gap in construction and shop classes. Almost no female students sign up for most of the hands-on classes he teaches. He does, however, have females in some of his other construction classes.
“In those engineering classes and those woodworking classes, we’re hovering around 50%,” he said. “We offer a civil engineering and an architecture class. That class I have about 50% females.”
Reeves admitted the need for high quality vocational training.
“I think one of the things that we hope to do as time goes on, is not only expand our offerings here, but there is plenty of room for partnership between Unitec, Mineral Area College and us in ways that’s not competing for students. But there are a ton of students that are not served right now.”
Candy Hente, executive director of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, spoke about community leaders needing a higher skill level from students that come out of the program and not just basic introductory knowledge.
“Maybe Unitec could offer a higher skill level,” she said. “They gave several examples of kids that they’ve encountered and they just did not have the skills. When we are talking about companies moving into the area and looking at workforce development, they’re not looking for entry level skills. They’re looking for people that have skills and trades.”
LaMonds agreed. “What we have found, not just in construction, a lot of our students doing vocational training are not actually prepared. We did a partnership with Lee Mechanical because of the welding side of it, because we had employers come back to us and say they didn’t have the welding skills they needed from the welding program.”
Reeves noted that one of his biggest difficulties is helping the students discover what they are interested in while still in high school.
“As freshmen and sophomores, all they want to think about is their extracurriculars or their video games or their friends,” he said. “As seniors, they start having freakout moments.”
Pastor Rocky Good of New Heights Church explained an alternate take on finding a career.
“Most men under the age of 23 don’t know what they want to do with their life, but they know what they don’t want to do and eliminating things is a big step,” he said. “I put up hay in my high school career and even in college. I knew I didn’t want to buck hay the rest of my life. That was motivation. Try this, try that. I think that pays great dividends, but we have a culture that doesn’t promote getting out and doing something, trying something.”
LaMonds talked about a program currently in use in the district at an earlier level.
“We actually incorporate a careers course at our middle school, they are starting to have those conversations at the middle school now," she said. "Defined STEM, they’re using those modules. It shows the real professions and all the things you do in those jobs. That’s where they’re deciding their pathway at middle school now.”
Reeves discussed breaking up an internship into multiple fields.
“Would you think it would be better that if we did our internships instead of 30 or 40 hours in one particular field, we did different days in different careers?” he asked.
Colin Rogers, vice president of Brockmiller Construction, recalled a similar experience he had in the past.
“I had a couple of interns for a couple of hours, two to three times a week," he said. "What you don’t want is somebody that doesn’t want to be there. They are wasting their time and the employer’s time.”
Alison Sheets, director of career services at Mineral Area College, addressed some of the perceptions society has about working in the trades.
“I think we need to do a better job in our community of educating our parents of opportunities too," she said. “We need to educate our parents that a construction tech degree is two years and you’re going to make three times more than a teacher.”
Hente brought up the idea of the chamber coming up with a campaign to educate the public about the possibilities for students who take up trades and Heather Garner of Seed$ agreed.
“That stigma of being a laborer is not a good job, and that’s not the case at all,” she said.
Reeves was in favor of launching such a campaign.
“I think there has long been that idea that to have that good job, you need to go to college and leave the area," he said. "I think if the chamber and some associated organizations could do a campaign, I think that would be a good thing for us to partner with. I think it would be far more effective coming from a non-school entity, because people will say, ‘I know you are pushing this program, because you are wanting DESE dollars on this thing.’”
The group also discussed the development of students' entrepreneurial skills and Reeves mentioned that they are working on adding an entrepreneurial program at the high school.
“We were on track to pilot it this year, but COVID happened and all of the training for it fell through during the summer,” he said. “Potentially that will be happening next year.”
Reeves discussed the possibility of students experiencing mock job interviews with local business and industry leaders.
“There is a problem that you have when the high school teacher, someone that they know on a regular basis, is doing the interview,” he said. “Because they don’t have the nerves about someone like they would have with someone from the outside.
"I found the interview process to be productive because, for a lot of the kids, that was the first time they had any type of a job interview. But I think it would be far more realistic to them if someone other than the high school staff did it. I’m talking like a 15 minute interview and give them feedback.”
The meeting ended with several voicing concerns about the differences students face between the school's culture and curriculum compared to the work environment.
“You’re a product of your own environment," Rogers said. "In high school, if you’re expecting these kids to be able to go from high school to employer, the culture has to be set in school. It can’t be OK in school and not OK with the employer.”
