FHS to help students who choose non-college careers

"Hopefully, the spring semester will allow us to get out to a certain degree. The goal was that we could do some field trips to some building locations. We can’t pour concrete here, but if we can get to a building site and see some forms set up, see how they are pouring concrete and talk to the guys.”

This semester, the students are focusing on basic tools and safety-related issues, along with building materials related to construction and conservation of materials.

“The vocabulary associated with residential construction,” he said. “I told them if they were going to be hired, they were basically a grunt — hands for an extended period of time until they can show their worth. The best way they can show their worth is when they are asked to take a measurement that they are taking the right measurement. When they are asked to grab a tool, they are grabbing the right tool. The goal would be for us to get out and actually start building some larger scale projects. We’ve been doing some small scale projects.”

There was some discussion concerning the district being in competition with similar programs offered at Unitec Career Center. LaMonds asserted that the schools were not interested in competing, and there was discussion about ways to cooperate with and compliment Unitec’s programs.