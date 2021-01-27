FHS to pilot INCubatoredu in state

Farmington High School business instructor Christy Pierce is excited about a new business program, INCubatoredu, that will be offered at the school this fall.
She spoke about the program while serving as guest speaker at the chamber of commerce's Business & Community Luncheon held Jan. 21 at Centene Center.
Describing INCubatoredu as "innovative," Pierce kicked off her presentation at Thursday's Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon by thanking Superintendent Matt Ruble, FHS Principal Jamie LaMonds, and FHS history and philosophy instructor, Dr. Brian Reeves. The three educators had learned about INCubator.edu while attending a conference and provided information about it to Pierce upon their return.
"They came back and said, "We need this, and so we looked into it and we made the leap, and we knew it would be a great experience. The Farmington students are very lucky to have this opportunity for more than one reason.
"Farmington High School is the first school in the state of Missouri that will have this program. So, there is a long list of other states and other cities that have this program, but no one in the state of Missouri does. So, for our students to be the first in Missouri to be able to go through this program is wonderful."
Pierce asked who was familiar with the TV show Shark Tank. After a show of hands, she said, "OK, so you're a step ahead. I've watched a lot of them, all right? So, think of the Shark Tank-style of presenting a pitch, presenting a product, presenting an idea, and that's where INCubator starts.
"For years now I have taught entrepreneurship-style classes and our students have created business plans but they've just been fictitious. They're just on paper. They present them to me and present them to other business teachers, but like I said — they're fictitious, they're not real.
"When they graduate it's over. It's just in a binder, so that's all going to change this fall. This is an actual, real business plan. It's real products, real services that they are going to pitch to a board of directors twice a year. So, the board of directors will come in.
"These board of directors are from the local community. They will start their pitch with the ideas to see what the investors think of it and the end have a final pitch with the hopes of getting the investment they need to move forward with this."
Pierce mentioned that several schools using the program in other states have created businesses that remain "up and running."
"It's no longer this fictitious plan that's just in a binder," she said. "It's real."
Pierce stressed that INCubatoredu is not going to be run like a typical class and it will require community involvement.
"That is why I've come to you today," she said. "These are the real business plans, real products, real services — but we need real community members to help me with this program."
According to Pierce, there are two ways for the community to get involved in the INCubator.edu program — by becoming a mentor or a coach.
"A mentor is simple," she said. "It's somebody that stays with this group of students throughout the entire year. You might meet with them on a weekly basis. You might meet with them on a biweekly basis. It will just depend on how much they will need from you. That is a mentor — to give your business background expertise.
"Then there is a coach. A coach is someone that comes in — maybe just once a school year, maybe twice if you'd like to — and you talk and actually teach a lesson. Now, I will give you a lot of the content ahead of time to help you along, of course.
"But when someone comes in that is actually in that field — say accounting for an example. An actual CPA comes in and talks about that field, it's a lot more interesting for the students than to just hear me everyday talk about different subjects."
Pierce emphasized that over the course of the students will do the majority of the work.
"You are just there to help guide them along," she said. "Farmington has an abundance of successful business professionals, but we need your help to make this successful."
For additional information about the INCubatoredu program, go to https://hubs.li/H0FDhdh0
