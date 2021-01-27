FHS to pilot INCubatoredu in state

According to Pierce, there are two ways for the community to get involved in the INCubator.edu program — by becoming a mentor or a coach.

"A mentor is simple," she said. "It's somebody that stays with this group of students throughout the entire year. You might meet with them on a weekly basis. You might meet with them on a biweekly basis. It will just depend on how much they will need from you. That is a mentor — to give your business background expertise.

"Then there is a coach. A coach is someone that comes in — maybe just once a school year, maybe twice if you'd like to — and you talk and actually teach a lesson. Now, I will give you a lot of the content ahead of time to help you along, of course.

"But when someone comes in that is actually in that field — say accounting for an example. An actual CPA comes in and talks about that field, it's a lot more interesting for the students than to just hear me everyday talk about different subjects."

Pierce emphasized that over the course of the students will do the majority of the work.

"You are just there to help guide them along," she said. "Farmington has an abundance of successful business professionals, but we need your help to make this successful."

For additional information about the INCubatoredu program, go to https://hubs.li/H0FDhdh0

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

