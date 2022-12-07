Final Four Recognition set for Doe Run, St. Joseph high schools

Farmington R7 Athletics and Activities will be hosting Doe Run and St. Joseph Night Final Four Recognition between the Farmington vs. Cape Central High School junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games Friday, Dec. 16, in the fieldhouse.

Food and drinks will be provided for the Doe Run High School and St. Joseph High School alumni in the Hospitality Room at 5:30 p.m., followed by the junior varsity game at 6 p.m.

The Final Four Recognition of Doe Run (1961) and St. Joseph (1966) alumni will take place between the junior varsity game and the varsity basketball game at 7:30 p.m. A reception and photo opportunity will be held immediately following the recognition in the Hospitality Room.