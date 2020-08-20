Fingerhut to speak at virtual chamber luncheon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Professional speaker and "Permission to Play" author Joe Fingerhut will be this month's guest speaker at the Farmington Regional Chamber's virtual business and community luncheon taking take place at noon Aug. 20 on Zoom.

"Joe will be talking with us about the 'Mindset of Success,'" said chamber Executive Director Candy Hente. "He is an author and speaker at conferences, organizations and schools on leadership and success. In the eight years after college, Joe went to 30 countries on six continents as a backpacker and English teacher.

"Upon returning home to St. Louis, Joe built a business in entertainment as a DJ, magician and juggler, and transitioned into professional speaking. He regularly rocks audiences at leadership events in America and overseas, sharing powerful lessons in mindset and success from his adventures in travel, language, and various stage skills.

"As virtual presentations took over the education and corporate landscape in 2020, Joe has taken all the tools developed on stage in over two decades of presenting and put them to use to help others be inspired, effective and proficient in their own presentations."