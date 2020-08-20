Fingerhut to speak at virtual chamber luncheon

Professional speaker and "Permission to Play" author Joe Fingerhut will be this month's guest speaker at the Farmington Regional Chamber's virtual business and community luncheon taking take place at noon Aug. 20 on Zoom.
"Joe will be talking with us about the 'Mindset of Success,'" said chamber Executive Director Candy Hente. "He is an author and speaker at conferences, organizations and schools on leadership and success. In the eight years after college, Joe went to 30 countries on six continents as a backpacker and English teacher.
"Upon returning home to St. Louis, Joe built a business in entertainment as a DJ, magician and juggler, and transitioned into professional speaking. He regularly rocks audiences at leadership events in America and overseas, sharing powerful lessons in mindset and success from his adventures in travel, language, and various stage skills.
"As virtual presentations took over the education and corporate landscape in 2020, Joe has taken all the tools developed on stage in over two decades of presenting and put them to use to help others be inspired, effective and proficient in their own presentations."
"We will continue in a virtual format due to the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases and in accordance with the St. Francois County Health Clinic's recommendation of not meeting in groups of 50 or more people."
To take part in the virtual luncheon through Zoom, dial 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 890 2398 4375 and the passcode is 032663. Register at http://farmingtonmo.chambermaster.com/events/details/business-community-luncheon-08-20-2020-12300?calendarMonth=2020-08-01
Chamber members can connect with Fingerhut and check out his book “Permission To Play” at www.joefingerhut.com.
The business and community luncheon is one of the standard networking opportunities of the Farmington Regional Chamber. Held on the third Thursday of every month, it offers members and guests information about the local region, covers issues of interest to the business community, and provides networking opportunities with fellow Farmington Regional Chamber members.
