Fire at Geo. Detring Farm burns 5,000 young chicks

This story originally appeared in the March 17, 1950 issue of The Press.

A brooder house fire started by a heating stove that became too hot burned a 150-section of the extensive chicken houses of the George Detring hatchery just south of Farmington about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. Almost 5,000 chickens of about 1 ½ pound size were destroyed along with the building.

The blaze started in the western end of a 500-foot length of chicken house as the stove became too hot and caught some straw nearby afire. Spreading rapidly, the fire went out of control as the intense smoke inside forced the men trying to put out the fire from the building.

A wind whipped the flames so that the part of the hatchery afire was completely burned down within a little over a half an hour after the alarm was sounded. Both fire trucks from the Farmington fire station answered the call but could only prevent the blaze from spreading east to other sections. The wind, blowing in a westerly direction, also helped keep the flames confined to the western 150-foot section.

The loss to the Detrings was estimated at 4,000 chicks burned to death in the west-end section and 800 in the adjoining section that were said to have suffocated. No insurance was carried on the building.