Fire leaves Farmington residence extensively damaged

The Farmington Fire Department battled a residential fire at 142 Hickory Street on the morning of April 15 that is believed to have left the home a total loss.

According to Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the call came in at 6:16 a.m., with firefighters arriving on the scene in approximately three minutes.

“Fire was showing in the attic,” he said. “It took crews about 20 minutes to have it under control. The house was occupied at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape on their own before we arrived.”

Mecey advised that the home suffered extensive damage from the blaze and will probably be considered a total loss.

Doe Run and Wolf Creek Fire Departments assisted on the scene with Big River Fire Department moving up to the Farmington Fire Department to cover calls.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental. There was one minor injury caused by a ceiling collapse, but the firefighter refused treatment at the scene.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

