Sometimes it is easy to get complacent about firearm safety. Maybe there has been a shotgun that has been in grandad's shed for seems like 50 years that everyone always thinks is safe. But you were taught that you were not to touch, and you never did. But sometimes it slips peoples' minds that everyone is not always taught about firearm safety and there is always that curious child or adult that has never been around a gun that ends up hurting themselves or others because they do not know how to handle a gun safely.

Studies show that most incidents where there is an accidental discharge with an injury could have been prevented if the user would have had some firearm safety training. Then there is just plain negligence where people are under the influence while handling firearms. There are also incidents where there has been an accident while hunting. Most of the time, those incidents could have very well been prevented if the people had used what they were taught in the classes they are required to take if they want to hunt.

We estimate 430 unintentional firearm fatalities in the United States per year. The rate is highest for older children to young adults — ages 10 to 29 — and the vast majority of the victims are male. Common circumstances include playing with the gun (28.3%), thinking the gun was unloaded (17.2%), and hunting (13.8%). The victim is suspected to have consumed alcohol in nearly a quarter of the deaths and in 46.8% of deaths among those aged 20–29.

As you can see from these statistics above, there are a substantial number of firearms deaths a year. This was a study that went on for four years and what was found was mind blowing. All of these incidents could have been prevented just by educating everyone on how to handle firearms and not be complacent because "this is how we have been doing it for years."

Every year, there are hundreds of accidents involving people who have handled firearms their entire lives. While I was in the military, I would always hear about accidental discharges — all kinds of stuff — that all could have been prevented by taking extra time to ensure that your weapon is safe to handle. I know that we all think, "I got this." We have been using guns ever since we were walking, but this is a different time than we grew up in. Now kids play games where they shoot things all the time, but the games don’t teach those kids to ensure their weapon is clear, with no ammunition, when they are done shooting. It gives them a false sense of security that they know what they are doing without them honestly having a clue of what they are doing.

Trigger locks and firearm safety training are readily available through the Missouri Department of Conservation. Talk to your local police department or fire department. They will be able to point you in the right direction. Remember that no firearm is safe until it is rendered safe by ensuring it has no ammunition in it. Also, keep in mind that a firearm is a tool. It is a fancy paper weight until it is used. It is not bad to own one; it is not unsafe to own one or to have one in your home. Proper training and safety are key.