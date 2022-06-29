Fireworks show planned in Engler Park

The city of Farmington is planning a real extravaganza for the Fourth of July when colorful fireworks fill the sky Monday night at Engler Park.

Doug Stotler, Farmington's new director of Parks and Recreation, is promising a family-friendly fun time when the show begins soon after sundown, around 9 p.m.

“The group that is shooting the fireworks is called Gladiator Pyroworks out of Springfield, Missouri," he said. We have quite a show planned. It’s going to be twice as long as it has been in the past. It’s going to be spectacular! There’s going to be stuff going up every single second. It’s going to be every bit of 40 minutes and closer to 45 minutes.

There won't be any reason for the crowd to leave hungry either.

“Luna Shaved Ice is going to be there and LIFE, Inc. will have hamburgers, hot dogs and popcorn for sale," he said. "They will be located in the Ragsdale Field parking lot at 6 p.m.”

According to Stotler, there should be plenty of parking for the large crowd expected to attend the fireworks show.

“We are expecting all the jockeying for prime parking spaces at Ragsdale Field parking lot to start at about 6 p.m.," he said. "Other prime parking spaces are in the Floyd Hager tennis court parking lot and we are offering parking in the soccer field area. Another parking spot is the Grove on Perrine Road. There is also a space at Korber and Perrine that is a little rough, but people with trucks shouldn’t have any trouble.”

Stotler added that the Farmington Police Department will be directing traffic that evening and advises motorists not to park on New Perrine Road as the city wants to keep that street clear.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

