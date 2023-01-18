First Annual Hooked on Vets Benefit Trout Tournament

Dec. 10, 2022, was the first Benefit Trout Tournament for Hooked on Vets sponsored by Trout Hollow Lodge. The tournament was a huge success despite the incredible rise of the lake and the amount of debris floating in the water from the rain the lake got the night of Dec. 9th.

Hooked on Vets is the brainchild of Clayton Henderson, Mario Lozina, Marcia Holleran and myself. The organization is a 501©(3) and is completely dedicated to helping veterans of any kind with the moniker “Together as One.” We use our love for the outdoors and fishing to get folks out in the outdoors to heal or to just have fun. We have held events and taken trips across the Ozarks that ranged from taking vets fishing to having full weekend trips providing food and information. We got the veterans assistance with any issues they had, whether it was navigating the Veterans Administration system or just providing them with someone to speak to.

This trip on Lake Taneycomo began the day before at Trout Hollow Lodge, which is a quaint little place with easy access not only to world class fishing but world class entertainment as well. When you walk into the registration building you know you are at a home away from home. Everyone there was very friendly and willing to do anything needed to make our stay as wonderful as it could be. They have a nice up-to-date dock to keep boats put up and protected while there. In the lodge, they have whatever bait and tackle you might need to make your trip one to remember. Directly across the street is an amazing pizza place called Mr Gilberti’s Place. It was absolute the best Chicago style pizza I have ever eaten.

Now onto the fishing part. I arrived Friday morning, Dec. 9. Clayton and I launched my boat and decided to go fishing before I even unpacked my clothes. The lake was looking great. it was just cool enough for it to be comfortable to fish with a little bit of warm clothes on. We decided to run up the lake as far as we could and started fishing. It wasn’t long until I hooked into a pretty nice brown trout and ended up losing it. Then five minutes later, I hooked into another one that was a trophy by anyone’s standards. Clayton caught a nice rainbow and then we had to head back down to the lodge. It was looking like we were going to have a pretty good tournament the next day if the weather worked with us.

That evening, we all got together and had dinner at an all-you-can eat pizza place in downtown Branson. You almost needed waders to navigate the number of fishing stories floating around that place. We all had a wonderful time shaking hands and getting all excited about the next morning’s tournament with some of the best trout fishermen I know. There were, I know, at least a half-dozen guys that make custom baits, flies, and rods there, not including fishing guides from across the Ozarks donating their time just to help out.