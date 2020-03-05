'First Impact' offers FHS parents, teens safe driving tips

• Everyone in the vehicle must wear a safety belt.

• At the age of 18, a full license can be obtained with no restrictions.

Among other things, the program emphasizes the use of a Parent Teen Driving Agreement (PTDA). The PTDA is a formal written agreement between parents and the teen driver outlining specific rules that parents and teens agree to follow. The PTDA helps both parents and teens to understand acceptable driving behavior.

At the meeting, Corporal Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol spoke about the laws involved in the GDL program and took questions from the audience.

Commenting on the First Impact program, Thompson said, “This is a wonderful program for parents to be able to learn what the graduated driver’s license law is. They can take that home and give that instruction to children moving forward.

So that way, whenever those children find themselves out driving on their own — 16 to 17 years old and going to high school; and to and from sporting events — then they will know what the actual rules to the road are.