Every first of March, thousands of people rush to the Missouri Ozarks for opening day of catch and keep trout season at the trout parks in Missouri. In our beautiful state, we have four trout parks — Montauk State Park, Maramec Springs State Park, Bennett Springs State Park and Roaring River State Park. Trout are not a natural fish species to Missouri. Many years ago, the state started hatchery programs at these locations.

What is very interesting is that there are over 50 springs — some on private land and others public — that were stocked started in the late 1800s. During that time, the railroad was bringing McCloud-strain rainbows from California to the east coast to be sold to restaurants. The people on the railroad would sell milk cans of fingerlings to farmers or anyone who wanted them for 10 cents apiece. Sounds crazy, but it started a movement of people getting their springs stocked full of trout to catch and eat later.

The state of Missouri and the federal government have stocked rainbow and brown trout across the state, and some places they were and still are very successful — and others not so much. They also stocked brooke trout, arctic grayling, and even salmon in different places across the state. So, it is now apparent that the latter didn’t take anywhere.

Another interesting tidbit is that they were stocking salmon, hoping that they would start running up the Mississippi and spawning in our beautiful and clean Ozark streams. In theory, that sounds great, but anyone who has been near the Mississippi River knows it is fine for fish, such as catfish, bass or even bluegill, but it is definitely not suitable for a clean cold-water fish like salmon.

To this day, all the rainbow trout in Missouri are from the original strain of McCloud rainbows that were brought in on those trains many years ago. Are they as pure as the ones that have been naturally reproducing in our springs? No, but many generations since then, they have been bred in hatcheries across the state. All this, including our hatcheries, makes the state of Missouri unique.

The Missouri Department of Conservation now manages areas with trout throughout the Ozarks and has created quite the tourist attractions for our state and sportsmen — one of them being Lake Taneycomo. It is a world-class destination for any fisherman.

If you are looking to catch a world-class brown trout in the state of Missouri, you are only a few hours away — or even closer — pretty much anywhere you are in the state. The trout program has produced enough revenue to help fund other projects, as well as make our program very well-known across the nation.

So, long story short, you don’t have to go to the mountains in other states or travel on an airplane to get a world-class fishing adventure. It is right here in your own backyard. In the beautiful Ozarks, you can lose your worry and stress by taking part in the adventure of a lifetime without having to leave home.