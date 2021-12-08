First speaker of the house buried here

As Missouri celebrates its bicentennial in 2021, the names of many historical figures are mentioned for their involvement in the state's founding, including the first Missouri Speaker of the House, James Caldwell, who lived in Libertyville and is buried near Farmington.

Caldwell was born in Virginia on July 4, 1763. As is typical with opening a new land, many of its leaders were born elsewhere and may have considerable exploits in other venues. This holds true for Caldwell, a Revolutionary War veteran.

Most people think of the Revolutionary War as colonists fighting British troops for independence. However, what was then the frontier needed troops to defend against attacks from American Indians and Caldwell’s service during and after the war seems to be exclusively in that theater.

On Nov. 4, 1833, at the age of 70, Caldwell appeared before the County Court of St. Francois County, Missouri, to apply for a Revolutionary War pension. In a statement of his military service, Caldwell noted that “I was and always considered myself as a minuteman ready to march against the enemy whenever they were known to be amongst us during which time I did many hard tours that it is out of my power to recollect their duration and date of service...”

Taken from this statement, Caldwell’s service is listed below.

In the spring of 1778, at the age of 15, Caldwell enlisted in the Virginia Militia to fight in the Revolutionary War as a “substitute” for his father, Samuel Caldwell. Substitutions in the military were common at the time, and Caldwell appears to have substituted for other men during the war.

His first tour of militia duty was 15 days spent pursuing hostile Indians who had burned Farlow’s fort in Virginia's Culberson’s Bottom, an area that is now part of Summers County, West Virginia. This campaign was under the leadership of Captain Archibald Wood. Caldwell's next tour was a year later in the spring of 1779 where under the command of Captain Thomas Wright, he was stationed at the home of William Lafferty in about the same area.

In the fall of 1779, Caldwell wrote that he moved to Kentucky — not yet a state, but still part of Virginia — but returned to Virginia in the spring of 1780. In 1781, Caldwell served again under Woods in the drafted militia in the same area stationed in the home of Thomas Shelton for one month. He then served the next month in the same place as a substitute for a Mr. Richards. Later in that year, he served a month in the same area stationed in the home of William Lacy, again under the command of Woods.

In the fall of 1781, Caldwell took up permanent residence near Stanford, Kentucky, and wrote that he was involved in the “many hard tours that it is out of my power to recollect their duration and date of service” under the famed Colonel William Whitley.

In 1782, Caldwell was drafted and served one month under Captain John Woods and was stationed at Estell’s Station near what is now Richmond, Kentucky. He then served another month in the same situation as a substitute for Henry Boyers under the command of Colonel Benjamin Logan.

In the fall of 1782, Caldwell was drafted again and rendezvoused at Bryan’s Station to serve with company officers Captain Andrew Kinkead, Lieutenant William Young and Ensign John Bryan. The battalion commandant was Colonel John Logan and the regiment commandant was Benjamin Logan, all serving under the renowned General George Rogers Clark.

The company Caldwell was in joined the main army at Cincinnati, Ohio, and marched to Chillicothe, Ohio. According to Caldwell, they killed 16 warriors and took women and children as prisoners. He spent six weeks on this tour.

After the Revolutionary War, Caldwell was involved in various tours against American Indians until serving as a company commander in the disastrous “Battle of Pumpkin Fields” on Oct. 22, 1790, in the Northwest Indian War where federal troops and militiamen engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the Miami Tribe of American Indians, losing 200 men. Of the 22 in his company, 11 were killed and three wounded.

Twenty-two years after signing up to help create a new country with 12 years of off-and-on warfare on the frontier, Caldwell settled down and became a politician. He married Meeke Perrin in Lincoln County, Kentucky, on Nov. 30, 1786, and in 1800 he was elected to the Kentucky General Assembly from Harrison County and served in the legislature until 1807.

In 1810, the Caldwells moved to a farm in Libertyville, Missouri. At the time, Libertyville was in Ste. Genevieve County, prior to the formation of St. Francois County in 1821. Other members of Caldwell’s family had previously moved to Missouri, including his half-brother Kinkead Caldwell, known as the first settler and a founder of Franklin County whose home is near Washington, Missouri.

The book, “History of Caldwell and Livingston Counties, Missouri” states that the Territorial Legislature began its session in St. Louis on Dec. 5, 1814, and James Caldwell of Ste. Genevieve County was elected speaker. Kinkead Caldwell was also elected to serve as a representative.

In 1820, Caldwell was elected to the first Missouri House of Representatives and was named speaker. In 1822 he was elected to the Missouri State Senate and then lost a reelection bid in 1824 to James Kerr — his son-in-law.

Caldwell died on Sept. 6, 1836, and is buried at Farmington's Parkview Cemetery.

A special thanks to Marlyn Mauk of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the DAR for initiating this article, along with research from Kevin Hulsey. The transcription of James Caldwell's pension statement was by C. Leon Harris of revwarapps.org. Researchers for this article included Travis Trokey, librarian, Farmington Public Library; Robert J. Mueller, the State Historical Society of Missouri; Nathan Elwood, administrator, Missouri Legislative Library; Nancy Suthoff, legislative assistant for state representatives Mike Henderson and Dale Wright, and Arthur B. Caldwell.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

