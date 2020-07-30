FIRST STATE BANK OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The First State Bank of Farmington presented two $500 scholarships to Farmington Senior High School students last Thursday night. The scholarship presentations have been made for several years by the bank.

Harry F. Jennings, president of First State, is shown presenting the scholarship checks to Miss Linda West, left, and Miss Janet Baker. Miss West is the daughter of Mrs. Ruby West and Miss Baker is the daughter of Mrs. Gertrude Baker. Miss West will enter Central Missouri State College at Warrensburg, while Miss Baker will use her scholarship at St. Louis County Hospital School of Nursing.

Watching the presentation, are officers of the bank. From the left are Thomas Mathews, Stan Mabery, Milton Simms, Sonny Jennings, Clarence Wade, Jesse E. Heck, Jack Sebastian and Bill Cooper.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, May 21, 1970 issue of the Farmington News. – Editor

