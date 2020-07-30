FIRST STATE BANK OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS
0 comments

FIRST STATE BANK OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FIRST STATE BANK OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS
File photo

The First State Bank of Farmington presented two $500 scholarships to Farmington Senior High School students last Thursday night. The scholarship presentations have been made for several years by the bank.

Harry F. Jennings, president of First State, is shown presenting the scholarship checks to Miss Linda West, left, and Miss Janet Baker. Miss West is the daughter of Mrs. Ruby West and Miss Baker is the daughter of Mrs. Gertrude Baker. Miss West will enter Central Missouri State College at Warrensburg, while Miss Baker will use her scholarship at St. Louis County Hospital School of Nursing.

Watching the presentation, are officers of the bank. From the left are Thomas Mathews, Stan Mabery, Milton Simms, Sonny Jennings, Clarence Wade, Jesse E. Heck, Jack Sebastian and Bill Cooper.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, May 21, 1970 issue of the Farmington News. – Editor

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess could be a big help to somebody who owns a landscaping service. Do you have any idea what it is? If so, let us know! …

+5
Graduation Day...FINALLY!
News

Graduation Day...FINALLY!

A total of 229 members of the 2020 senior class of Farmington High School finally received their high school diplomas during a commencement ce…

+3
Doorway to the Parkland
News

Doorway to the Parkland

Talented, local artist are preparing for a new community project being sponsored by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce that Executive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News