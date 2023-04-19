First State Community Bank, sponsor of the Citizenship in the Community merit badge for the Boy Scouts of America, is helping to provide scholarships and opportunities for local Scouts so that finances are never a barrier to kids who are interested in joining the program.

Merit badges are an essential element of the Scouting experience. There are 135 merit badges that Scouts can earn, and each badge allows the Scout to explore a different topic and the careers that are related to those topics. As soon as a new Scout joins the program, they can immediately start earning merit badges.

In this citizenship in the community merit badge, Scouts learn about what it takes to be a good citizen in their community. They demonstrate this skill by interviewing local officials, identifying community issues, and attending local meetings of the city, town, or county council or school board.

They also research different services provided by the community and charitable organizations in the community that bring people together. This merit badge is required for Scouts who are interested in earning their Eagle Scout rank. Be on the lookout for Scouts working on their citizenship in the community merit badge!

First State Community Bank is focused on community-led banking and building the community around them. This makes them a great partner for this merit badge and for the Boy Scouts of America. Thank you, First State Community Bank, for supporting our local Scouts.

The Ozark Trailblazers District serves youth in St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Iron, Madison and Reynolds counties. Membership is growing and we have a calendar full of fun events planned for 2023! If you are looking for fun family activities, look to your local Scouting Units. You can find Cub Scouts Packs and Scouts BSA Troops in your area by going to beascout.org.

About the Greater St. Louis Area Council

The Greater St. Louis Area Council, a United Way agency, provides youth with character development programs and values-based leadership training. The Council, one of the largest in the nation, has more than 25,000 youth members and nearly 12,600 adult volunteers. They come from 63 counties in southeast Missouri, southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis Metropolitan area. The Ozark Trailblazers District covers St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Iron, Madison, and Reynolds counties. For more information about Scouting, call 314-361-0600 or visit www.stlbsa.org