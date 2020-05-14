Fiscally responsible spending plan OK'd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Greetings Friends of the 144th Legislative District!

Members of the House and Senate gave final approval to a balanced state spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1. The House and Senate had each approved versions of the budget since returning to the Capitol on April 27, but were able to conference to reach agreement on an operating budget that was approved by the constitutional deadline of Friday, May 8.

Lawmakers had returned to the Capitol with the knowledge that the state’s economy was declining because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Data released Thursday shows April revenue collections for the current year have dropped more than 54 percent compared to April of last year. While much of this is due to the tax filing deadline being moved from April to July, the state overall has seen a revenue drop of 6 percent for the current year compared to the same time in 2019. The state budget director compared the state’s revenue decline to a faucet being turned off.