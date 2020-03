A Fish and Chicken Fry fundraiser will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Crossroads First Church of God, 8154 Old Jackson Road in Fredericktown.

The event will offer food, fellowship and fun. In addition to fried fish and chicken, side items will include: slaw, baked beans, hush puppies, fries and desserts.

There is no cost to attend, but a love offering will be accepted as a fundraiser for the repair and remodel projects at the church.

