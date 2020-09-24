Fit Farmington MO hosting community scavenger hunt

In order to motivate the community to get outside and move and take advantage of some of the city’s parks, Fit Farmington MO is sponsoring a “Fall Into Fitness Scavenger Hunt” beginning Oct. 10 and featuring a $250 prize.
The prize money comes from the 2020 program sponsors: AXES Physical Therapy, BOGO Sandwiches, city of Farmington, Earth Mother Health Foods, Farmington Martial Arts, First State Community Bank, Harmony Chiropractic, Hearing Care Partners, Lean Kitchen, Parkland Health Center/BJC, Parkland Health Mart and Sago & Street Eye Care.
The first step in securing clues to the prize’s location is to answer questions about the 12 Fit Farmington MO sponsors by going to the sponsor websites or Facebook pages. Scavenger hunt details and clues will be posted at https://farmington-mo.gov/recreation/fit-farmington/
Participants should follow FitFarmingtonMO on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for more information.
Fit Farmington MO is a city-wide initiative developed by members of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department and passionate volunteers to create a community focus on wellness utilizing existing and newly-created community resources, tools and events, thereby allowing for more options for individuals and families to live their best lives by being FIT in multiple areas of life. The initial focus areas at this time include:
• Physical Fitness
• Nutritional Fitness
• Emotional & Mental Fitness
For information about the Fit Farmington MO program or to inquire about sponsorships for 2021, contact Julie Powers, Dawn Fuemmeler, Cindy Sebastian, Jake LaHay or John Bader.
