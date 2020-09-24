Fit Farmington MO hosting community scavenger hunt

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In order to motivate the community to get outside and move and take advantage of some of the city’s parks, Fit Farmington MO is sponsoring a “Fall Into Fitness Scavenger Hunt” beginning Oct. 10 and featuring a $250 prize.

The prize money comes from the 2020 program sponsors: AXES Physical Therapy, BOGO Sandwiches, city of Farmington, Earth Mother Health Foods, Farmington Martial Arts, First State Community Bank, Harmony Chiropractic, Hearing Care Partners, Lean Kitchen, Parkland Health Center/BJC, Parkland Health Mart and Sago & Street Eye Care.

The first step in securing clues to the prize’s location is to answer questions about the 12 Fit Farmington MO sponsors by going to the sponsor websites or Facebook pages. Scavenger hunt details and clues will be posted at https://farmington-mo.gov/recreation/fit-farmington/

Participants should follow FitFarmingtonMO on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for more information.