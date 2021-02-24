 Skip to main content
Five cats at Farmington Pound need loving homes
Five cats at Farmington Pound need loving homes

? cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Young adult female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

• Young adult male cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

• Young adult female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

• Young adult female cat is friendly but excited by dogs. She is available now for adoption.

• Young adult female cat is very scared and available now for adoption.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

