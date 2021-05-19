 Skip to main content
Five cats at Farmington pound need new homes
Five cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Female cat may need barn home. She urgently needs adoption now.

• Young adult cat, gender unknown, may need a barn home. The animal was picked up in the 600 block of Wesley Drive. It is available now for adoption.

• Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. The animal was picked up in the 1800 block of Black Oak Drive and is available for adoption now.

• Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. The animal, picked up in the 200 block of Oak Street, is available for adoption now.

• Young adult female cat was picked up in the 200 block of Trimfoot Terrace. She is available now for adoption.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

