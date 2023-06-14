A dog at the Park Hills Pound; three dogs at the Farmington Pound; and a dog at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male mixed-breed dog weighs approximately 45 pounds. This poor guy has been in the pound for four months and we can’t figure out why. He is very sweet and gets along well with other dogs. If you’re looking for a new furry family member, please consider this good boy.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Male pit bull mix named Buster is around 3 years old and weighs 45 pounds. He is reported to be very strong, intelligent, and friendly. He is good with other friendly dogs, but the animal control officers aren’t sure how he is around cats. Buster has been at the pound since January. He has been neutered, is up to date on his shots, and is heartworm negative. Could you be the perfect family for him?!

Female cattle dog mix is 5-6 years old. She was a little skittish at the pound at first but has warmed up. She has been at the pound for a month and needs a good home.

Female mixed breed dog weighs 35-40 pounds. She loves people and gets along well with other dogs.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-366-8257

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Male mixed-breed dog appears to have been well taken care of. He was picked up as a stray on Cherry Street in Bonne Terre.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but the Missouri Department of Agriculture requires rescuers to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.