Fix the courthouse flagpole, win a Press subscription

Local resident Gene Rich recently brought up a story involving himself and Farmington Press Publisher Wit Ledbetter decades ago.

“I don’t remember the year, it was back in the 1970s I think, the rope in the flagpole broke and Wit Ledbetter — who was the publisher of the Farmington Press — said that he would give anybody a year’s free subscription if they could get that rope back on the flagpole,” Rich said. “I went down one night after work and got with the janitor at the courthouse and we got on the roof and looked at it.”

Working at heights was nothing new for Rich as he worked for the phone company. All the phone lines at the time were on poles, often on the same poles as electric lines. For younger generations, that explains why the phrase “telephone pole” instead of utility or electric pole is occasionally used.

“I came back a couple of nights later and stood on the roof of the courthouse,” he said. “I brought some wooden six-foot sticks fastened together with a hook on the end of it and bent a piece of copper wire and put it through the eye of the flagpole. I reached up, got it and pulled it down with a rope on it. That’s how I got an extra subscription to the Farmington Press.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

