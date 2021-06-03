Fixing a 'ballooning' problem

It seems that as we move into the summer of 2021, people's lives are in many ways starting to return to normal as they attempt to pick up where they left off in 2019 and early 2020. For instance, as you read this, Country Days is now history and I hope it was a great success.
In my job as a reporter, I cover different types of events over the course of a year. In time, we will probably see many awareness and fundraising campaigns recommence. I'm in no way saying that they are not worthy of coverage or the investment of people's time and money. They are an important way to remember someone or raise awareness about a disease. The problem I have is with an activity that often occurs at these events — balloon releases.
It's time to stop it.
There are many other ways to celebrate a person's memory, a significant milestone or important cause without releasing balloons into the air. The problem with balloon releases is that, like the old saying, “what goes up, must come down.” The inescapable and inarguable fact is that balloon releases result in long-distance littering. If someone were to bust a balloon and drop it on the ground, they would probably be chided by others for being a litterbug. If they did it in front of law enforcement, it's possible that they could be cited and fined for littering.
I have covered events with balloon releases where the attendees were properly concerned with cleaning up the immediate area after obliviously littering the surrounding countryside with hundreds of small pieces of latex and shiny ribbon. While it's true that many balloons sold today are biodegradable, what is not biodegradable are those pretty, shiny ribbons used to tie the balloons and keep them buoyant.
I live on a farm several miles east of Farmington. When checking the cattle I often find a balloon, sometimes a cluster of balloons, snagged in tree branches or swept up against fences. Most of the time they are the shiny, foil-type balloons, not the kind used in a balloon release, most likely because a child accidentally let go of one at some fair or other event — an unavoidable situation.
The problem is that these balloons accumulate over time and the degradation of latex is a very slow process. As I took a walk through relatively pristine woods several years ago — the wind must have been blowing just right — I came upon a scene that looked like the hungover remains of a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.
The problem has apparently gotten so bad in some states that there are now laws on the books that either prevent balloon releases or place restrictions on how they are done. There are several websites that tackle the issue, along with grisly pictures of damage done to wildlife who got caught in or swallowed a balloon or ribbon.
As a side note, this is not an attack on promotional companies that sell the balloons or the helium gas that inflates them. I understand it can be a vital source of revenue for them, but I hope that they can thrive in other ways.
Whatever you are doing, don’t let me ruin your party or rain on your parade. If you have a cause, I respect it. Let’s just say that I have a cause too. Please respect that.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com