Fixing a 'ballooning' problem

It seems that as we move into the summer of 2021, people's lives are in many ways starting to return to normal as they attempt to pick up where they left off in 2019 and early 2020. For instance, as you read this, Country Days is now history and I hope it was a great success.

In my job as a reporter, I cover different types of events over the course of a year. In time, we will probably see many awareness and fundraising campaigns recommence. I'm in no way saying that they are not worthy of coverage or the investment of people's time and money. They are an important way to remember someone or raise awareness about a disease. The problem I have is with an activity that often occurs at these events — balloon releases.

It's time to stop it.

There are many other ways to celebrate a person's memory, a significant milestone or important cause without releasing balloons into the air. The problem with balloon releases is that, like the old saying, “what goes up, must come down.” The inescapable and inarguable fact is that balloon releases result in long-distance littering. If someone were to bust a balloon and drop it on the ground, they would probably be chided by others for being a litterbug. If they did it in front of law enforcement, it's possible that they could be cited and fined for littering.