Flag retirement ceremony held last week

The Farmington High School AFJROTC participated in their annual American Flag retirement ceremony held Nov. 18.

The National Honor Society and Boy Scout Troop 247 assisted — along with veterans from the VFW, DAV, and American Legion — who gathered at Veterans Park in Farmington to properly dispose of more than 900 flags.

The flags are received from throughout the community and used to train the cadets in the proper way to fold flags during the year before the retirement ceremony. Earnest Heflin, SMSgt, USAF (Ret), JROTC instructor at Farmington High School, is responsible for training the cadets for the ceremony.

He explained the proper way to retire an American Flag, saying, “The U.S. Flag Code states that the preferred way to retire a worn, torn or faded American flag is by burning."

The VFW Post on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington has a mailbox where unusable American Flags can be deposited for proper disposal at the annual flag retirement ceremony.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

