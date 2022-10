Boy Scout Troop 471/483 recently held a flag retirement ceremony at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington, as they do once or twice a year as a service to the community. More than two dozen flags were collected at the church and disposed of properly. Those pictured are, standing in the foreground, David Hawkins, James Pikey and Anderson Bird. Those in line in the background, from front to back, are Logan Weiss, Mason Folk and Rachel Pikey.