Flowers will brighten up downtown area
0 comments

Flowers will brighten up downtown area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This story / photo originally appeared in the Thursday, June 9, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The large white vases that have been placed on many of the corners in downtown Farmington are one of the first steps in the beautifying of the city. They were distributed by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce early Tuesday morning and the Garden Club Council will be in charge of the planting of greenery and flowers which is to begin sometime this week.

These planters will certainly make the downtown area much more attractive and Bill Dicus, speaking for the chamber of commerce, says that they hope eventually to be able to place them on every corner from A Street to Main Street.

The Butterfield greenhouses have donated the plants for this project and will also do the actual planting. Tom Tucker, owner of Tucker Vaults, made the flowerpots for the chamber of commerce and according to Bill Dicus, “at a very reasonable price.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

Here's a handy little gadget to help people who wear a certain kind of clothing accessory. Any idea what it might be? If you think you know wh…

+6
Time to laugh again
News

Time to laugh again

Nate Barron, a St. Francois County resident, stand-up comic and comedy show producer, believes it’s time for people to laugh again. So, for th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News