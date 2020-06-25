Flowers will brighten up downtown area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story / photo originally appeared in the Thursday, June 9, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The large white vases that have been placed on many of the corners in downtown Farmington are one of the first steps in the beautifying of the city. They were distributed by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce early Tuesday morning and the Garden Club Council will be in charge of the planting of greenery and flowers which is to begin sometime this week.

These planters will certainly make the downtown area much more attractive and Bill Dicus, speaking for the chamber of commerce, says that they hope eventually to be able to place them on every corner from A Street to Main Street.

The Butterfield greenhouses have donated the plants for this project and will also do the actual planting. Tom Tucker, owner of Tucker Vaults, made the flowerpots for the chamber of commerce and according to Bill Dicus, “at a very reasonable price.”

