FLOYD E. BECKER RECEIVES JAYCEE AWARD HERE

One of the highlights of the year for the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce was the annual awards ceremony February 17 during which the designation, “Outstanding Young Man of the Year” was bestowed on Floyd E. Becker. The bronze plaque was presented by Jaycee President Darell Swearingen to Becker for the latter’s civic contributions to the community for the year 1959.

Interested onlookers at the presentation were two previous winners of the award, Robert D. Lewis, left, who enjoys the distinction of having been the first to be given the award, in 1956, and who went on to win the Missouri State award for that year, and William C. Martin, right, who won the D.S.A. for 1958. Also pictured is tall Jim Purcell, past president and present state Jaycee director, who headed the D.S.A. committee the past year. From left to right above, Lewis, Swearingen, Purcell, Becker and Martin. Bill Braun, 1957 winner, was not present.