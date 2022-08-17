Fly fishing changed my life for the better

Fly fishing changed my life and has played a big part in my recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). That is a bold statement, I know. But in the next few paragraphs, you will see how and why.

First of all, I should say thank you to my beautiful wife of 14 years. Without her, I wouldn’t be here. Without her patience with me and me chasing fish with my fly rod every place we go, my podcast and my writing would have never happened.

I have been fishing in some way or fashion ever since I was big enough to hold a fishing pole and could find water to fish. When I joined the Army as a teenager, I got away from it. Life just got in the way.

But during my first deployment, I came home on leave and picked up a fly rod and fished Montauk State Park. I was hooked enough that I took a rod back and got to fish in Saddam’s Lake in Baghdad. When I returned home, I began to fish every second I had. I ended up in Alaska with the U. S. Army and was able to fish all around Ketchikan, but my time there came to an end, and soon I was deployed elsewhere.

When I returned home from this deployment, I ended up stationed a short distance from my favorite fishing hole — Montauk. I spent all my free time there fishing once again. Soon after, I met my wife and then another deployment came and went. However, my time in service soon ended.

I took a long break from fly fishing. Life got busy with work, kids and the same ole life stuff. Over the next few years, I struggled with PTSD, anxiety, and depression. I couldn’t see it; I was in denial. I was on a path of self-destruction, and my wife helped me find the help I needed.

I reacquainted myself with fly fishing again on a work trip to Vermont. I fished for brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout, steelhead, and salmon. It blew my mind how much I had missed the sport I loved so much. Fly fishing became something that kept me busy when I wasn’t working. I had lots of time on my hands since I was out of town alone. That lasted for around a year, then I drifted away from fly fishing once more.

Fast forward a few years. My health started falling apart, and I turned to fly fishing again. I became involved with a veterans group called The Fallen Outdoors. They rekindled my fires for fly fishing.

I started fly fishing once more, and I had an eye-opening experience, which made me think that was what I should have been doing all along. A friend I had made through Fallen Outdoors talked me into tying flies more often and fly fishing for more species. This new involvement elevated me to new heights; I began living and breathing fly fishing.

From there, I graduated to tying my own flies, fly fishing as often as I can and hosting my own fly-fishing podcast. Other than my family, fly fishing and the fly-fishing community has helped me through some pretty tough times.

Being able to share fly-fishing with my children and others has helped me heal in ways that therapy could never touch. Taking the time to enjoy the small stuff like fishing, the outdoors, and your family can heal you in ways you will never understand. So, when people say it’s an obsession, I say it's almost a religion in my house.